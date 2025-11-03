Lionsgate inks deal with Millennium for the rights to Rambo & The Expendables – What could this mean?

This year’s AFM (American Film Market) event is heating up, as reports indicate that Lionsgate has entered into a deal with Millennium Media, utilizing two of the studio’s most valuable action platforms: Rambo and The Expendables.

Per the deal, Lionsgate will take global distribution rights to the Rambo prequel John Rambo, including a lead production role for what will be the sixth film in the Rambo franchise. The deal also includes production rights for any television projects that may be in development. In addition to securing the rights to Rambo, Lionsgate acquired the rights to the The Expendables franchise, including any film or television projects associated with the action ensemble brand. The deal includes the rights to any video game or immersive experiences based on The Expendables as well.

John Rambo is a prequel to 1982’s First Blood, the movie featuring Stallone as John Rambo, a veteran Green Beret forced by a cruel Sheriff and his deputies to flee into the mountains and wage an escalating one-person war against his pursuers. Jalmari Helander (Rare Exports, Big Game, Sisu) directs the origin movie, based on a script by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani (Black Adam). Filming could start in Thailand in October if everything goes according to plan.

“This deal expands Lionsgate’s portfolio of genre-defining action franchises and reinforces our commitment to delivering world-class IP across multiple platforms,” said Lionsgate COO Brian Goldsmith in a statement. Jonathan Yunger, president of Millennium Media, called the agreement “a partnership that gives these franchises the scale, creative support, and global reach they deserve.”

Lionsgate will launch international sales on John Rambo at the American Film Market in Los Angeles next week. While The Expendables might not have the juice it once did – The Expendables 4 only grossed a global take of $40 million at the box office – a new home could be what the franchise needs to come out swinging. With proper management and a stacked cast of new and returning players, The Expendables could easily turn a corner for audiences craving over-the-top action in theaters.

