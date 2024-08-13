Grotesquerie: Ryan Murphy’s new horror drama series premieres in September

FX has announced that the horror drama series Grotesquerie , which comes from American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy, is set to premiere at 10 p.m. ET/PT on September 25th, and episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the day after they air on FX. The first season consists of 10 episodes, and will also be coming soon to Disney+ internationally. Along with the premiere information comes the unveiling of some key art, which can be seen at the bottom of this article.

Murphy wrote and created Grotesquerie with Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken. In the story they crafted, a series of heinous crimes have unsettled a small community. Detective Lois Tryon feels these crimes are eerily personal, as if someone—or something—is taunting her. At home, Lois grapples with a strained relationship with her daughter, a husband in long-term hospital care and her own inner demons. With no leads and unsure of where to turn, she accepts the help of Sister Megan, a nun and journalist with the Catholic Guardian. Sister Megan, with her own difficult past, has seen the worst of humanity, yet she still believes in its capacity for good. Lois, on the other hand, fears the world is succumbing to evil. As Lois and Sister Megan string together clues, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers.

The series stars Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) as Detective Lois Tryon, Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country) as Marshall Tryon, Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris) as Nurse Redd, Micaela Diamond (tick, tick… BOOM!) as Sister Megan, Nicholas Alexander Chavez (General Hospital) as Father Charlie, Raven Goodwin (Single Black Female) as Merritt Tryon, and football player Travis Kelce in an unspecified role.

The episodes of Grotesquerie were directed by Max Winkler, Alexis Martin Woodall, Elegance Bratton, and Murphy. The show is executive produced by Murphy, Woodall, Baitz, Baken, Winkler, Nash-Betts, Vance, Peter Liguori, Nissa Diederich, Eric Kovtun, and Scott Robertson. It is produced by 20th Television.

Are you a fan of Ryan Murphy shows, and will you be watching Grotesquerie when it premieres on FX? Let us know by leaving a comment below.