Geoff Bell, Lisa Dwan, Emily Barber, and Daniel Betts cast in Guy Ritchie’s untitled crime series starring Tom Hardy

While we still don’t have a title for Guy Ritchie‘s upcoming crime series, the Snatch and The Gentlemen filmmaker is clearly working his ensemble casting magic on the anticipated project. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Geoff Bell (RocknRolla, Kingsman: The Secret Service, Hooligans), Lisa Dwan (Bloodlands, Top Boy, Blackshore), Emily Barber (Bridgerton, Call the Midwife, The Royals), and Daniel Betts (Alien: Romulus, War Machine, Fury) will join Guy Ritchie’s latest series. The group joins Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren for the show in production at MTV Entertainment and Paramount+.

Guy Ritchie’s untitled crime series revolves around “two warring families based in London whose enterprises stretch to all corners of the globe and the fiercely loyal “fixer” charged with protecting one of them at all costs.”

Thankfully, while the series’ title remains a mystery, THR knows who several cast members will play in the intriguing crime drama. No stranger to crime-related entertainment, Geoff Bell will play Richie, “the redoubtable leader of the up-and-coming south London Stevenson gang.” Tom Hardy plays Harry Da Souza, a professional conciliator on behalf of the Harrigan family, with Pierce Brosnan playing Conrad Harrigan, the top of the food chain for the Irish crime family based out of London for whom Harry works. The legendary Helen Mirren plays Maeve Harrigan, Conrad’s wife and matriarch of the Harrigan family. Daniel Betts boards the production as Brendan, Conrad and Maeve’s eldest son. Lisa Dwan enters the intense atmosphere of Ritchie’s next series as O’Hara, the Carrigan Family’s lawyer. Finally, Emily Barber plays Alice, a friend of Jan’s (Joanne Froggatt) whom she meets via group therapy.

Never short on projects to work on, Ritchie recently completed production on his upcoming action drama In the Grey. The film stars Henry Cavill, Eiza González, Jake Gyllenhaal, Rosamund Pike, and Fisher Stevens, among others. It revolves around two extraction specialists who have to designate a route of escape for a senior female negotiator.

Are you familiar with the new additions to Guy Ritchie's untitled crime series? What's your favorite Guy Ritchie movie? He's certainly got many of them these days, but my favorite is Snatch. It's endlessly quotable, hilarious, clever, and oozes Ritchie's signature style.