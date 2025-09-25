Hallow Road and Vincent Must Die double feature coming to AMC theatres this Halloween

AMC theatres has announced that, for the first time since the release of the Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino Grindhouse double feature back in 2007, they are bringing a first-run double feature to their screens this Halloween weekend! XYZ Films is the studio behind the release, in partnership with Flawless and AMC Theatres, “combining the nostalgia of a classic double feature with the intensity of modern horror to deliver the ultimate big-screen celebration. This Halloween Weekend, moviegoers nationwide can experience a horror fan’s dream: critically acclaimed and Certified Fresh Hallow Road and Vincent Must Die back-to-back—for the price of one ticket—at AMC Theatres!”

Directed by Babak Anvari, Hallow Road has the following description: Golden Globe & Emmy Award-winning and BAFTA & Academy Award-nominated Rosamund Pike (Saltburn, Gone Girl) and Emmy and Critics Choice Award winner Matthew Rhys (The Americans) star as parents in a race against time after a late-night call from their daughter, who has just struck another young woman while driving her father’s car. As they venture deeper into the night, chilling revelations threaten to tear their family apart—and they may not be the only ones driving down Hallow Road. The film was produced by Ian Henry, Lucan Toh, Aram Tertzakian, Nate Bolotin, and Richard Bolger.

And here’s the information on Vincent Must Die, directed by Stéphan Castang: Ordinary man Vincent finds himself suddenly attacked by random strangers with murderous intent. As his once-quiet existence spirals into chaos, he is forced to flee and transform his life in this nerve-shredding horror classic. Vincent Must Die also marks Flawless’ second English-language theatrical release of the year, utilizing their critically-acclaimed AI-driven dubbing technology previously utilized by acclaimed film Watch the Skies. The film stars Karim Leklou and Vimala Pons and was produced by Claire Bonnefoy and Thierry Lounas.

We haven’t reported on Vincent Must Die previously, but JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray has seen Hallow Road and was impressed by it. You can read his 8/10 review at THIS LINK.

Are you interested in watching Hallow Road and Vincent Must Die back-to-back on the big screen this Halloween weekend? Share your thoughts on this AMC double feature by leaving a comment below.