Horror Movie News

Hallow Road and Vincent Must Die double feature coming to AMC theatres this Halloween

By
Posted 6 hours ago
A double feature of Hallow Road and Vincent Must Die is coming to AMC theatres this Halloween weekend; two movies, one ticket!A double feature of Hallow Road and Vincent Must Die is coming to AMC theatres this Halloween weekend; two movies, one ticket!

AMC theatres has announced that, for the first time since the release of the Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino Grindhouse double feature back in 2007, they are bringing a first-run double feature to their screens this Halloween weekend! XYZ Films is the studio behind the release, in partnership with Flawless and AMC Theatres, “combining the nostalgia of a classic double feature with the intensity of modern horror to deliver the ultimate big-screen celebration. This Halloween Weekend, moviegoers nationwide can experience a horror fan’s dream: critically acclaimed and Certified Fresh Hallow Road and Vincent Must Die back-to-back—for the price of one ticket—at AMC Theatres!”

Directed by Babak Anvari, Hallow Road has the following description: Golden Globe & Emmy Award-winning and BAFTA & Academy Award-nominated Rosamund Pike (Saltburn, Gone Girl) and Emmy and Critics Choice Award winner Matthew Rhys (The Americans) star as parents in a race against time after a late-night call from their daughter, who has just struck another young woman while driving her father’s car. As they venture deeper into the night, chilling revelations threaten to tear their family apart—and they may not be the only ones driving down Hallow Road. The film was produced by Ian Henry, Lucan Toh, Aram Tertzakian, Nate Bolotin, and Richard Bolger.

And here’s the information on Vincent Must Die, directed by Stéphan Castang: Ordinary man Vincent finds himself suddenly attacked by random strangers with murderous intent. As his once-quiet existence spirals into chaos, he is forced to flee and transform his life in this nerve-shredding horror classic. Vincent Must Die also marks Flawless’ second English-language theatrical release of the year, utilizing their critically-acclaimed AI-driven dubbing technology previously utilized by acclaimed film Watch the Skies. The film stars Karim Leklou and Vimala Pons and was produced by Claire Bonnefoy and Thierry Lounas.

We haven’t reported on Vincent Must Die previously, but JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray has seen Hallow Road and was impressed by it. You can read his 8/10 review at THIS LINK.

Are you interested in watching Hallow Road and Vincent Must Die back-to-back on the big screen this Halloween weekend? Share your thoughts on this AMC double feature by leaving a comment below.

AMC double feature

Tags: , , , , , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
18,139 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest Double feature News

See More

TV Trailers

American Horror Stories trailer lets fear take a new form

Posted 4 years ago
The tenth season of American Horror Story will launch later this year, but before that, we’ll receive the first spin-off of Ryan Murphy’s long-running horror anthology. Murphy announced the spin-off last year, which will tell a standalone horror story with...

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Horror Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. One Battle After Another
  5. Him
  6. The Smashing Machine
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Supergirl
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!