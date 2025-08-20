You can’t kill the Boogeyman in a teaser for the single and multi-player horror game based on John Carpenter’s Halloween

One month after fans of Clive Barker’s Hellraiser got an announcement trailer for the upcoming single-player horror game, titled Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival, Gamescom is here to offer a treat to Halloween fans with a teaser for the first-person horror game Halloween, based on the beloved franchise from John Carpenter.

Today’s Halloween teaser opens with the classic Halloween synthesiser stinger before transforming into Laurie Strode’s dreamy piano theme. The footage takes us to Haddonfield, Illinois, on Halloween night in 1987. As the residents of the sleepy town prepare for an evening of tricks and treats, we find a woman running for her life from door to door, hoping to get someone, anyone, to help her escape the masked killer following close behind. As she scambles to gain the upper hand, we hear the wise warnings of Dr. Samuel Loomis (thanks to a solid Donald Pleasence impersonator), warning us about the black-hearted Boogeyman who comes to Haddonfield.

The new Halloween game is from IllFonic, the makers of other horror-centric interactive experiences like Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game, and Predator: Hunting Grounds. For the Halloween game project, IllFonic teams up with Gun Media, the studio behind The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Friday the 13th: The Game, Layers of Fear 2, and Breach & Clear. Halloween offers a single-player mode, offline bot combat, and online asymmetrical PVP gameplay. It will also include multiple maps and “authentic locations” from the classic film.

In addition to victims, the Halloween game features The Shape, Michael Myers, stalking Haddonfield residents throughout candy-lined suburban streets. While emphasizing stealth, the game urges players to warn others about Michael’s killing spree, hopefully guiding them toward safety. The game promises to feature iconic locations, themes, and nods to John Carpenter’s classic film, and we can’t wait to get our hands on it.

The Halloween game from Illfonic and Gun Media is due in 2026 on the Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC. While I’ve passed on other games linked to horror icons, I’m excited about this one. More than anything, though, I want a game based on Wes Craven’s A Nightmare on Elm Street. Fighting Freddy inside various dreamscapes with today’s game tech sounds… Well, like a dream come true.