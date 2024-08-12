Evil Dead: The Game developers are working on two Halloween video games

Boss Team Games, the developers of Evil Dead: The Game, are now working on two new Halloween video games – and John Carpenter is involved

Boss Team Games recently worked with Saber Interactive, Renaissance Pictures, STUDIOCANAL, MGM, and Lionsgate to bring fans Evil Dead: The Game, a cool project that stopped developing new content surprisingly soon after it was released. Now Boss Team Games has moved on to a different popular horror franchise, as IGN reports that they’re working on two video games based on the 1978 classic Halloween !

Details on these Halloween games are scarce at this point, but IGN was able to confirm that Boss Team Games are developing them in collaboration with the producers of the Halloween franchise. They also learned that one of the games is being developed in Unreal Engine 5 and will include input from original Halloween John Carpenter. Carpenter, who is said to be “intimately involved” with the project, provided the following statement: “ As a huge gamer myself, I’m thrilled to help bring Michael Myers to life again in this game, and my hope is to scare you silly. “

Coming our way from Boss Team Games, Compass International Pictures, and Further Front, the Halloween video games will allow players to relive moments from the film and play as classic characters from one of the most iconic and important horror films of all time.

Boss Team Games CEO Steve Harris had this to say: “ Everyone at Boss Team Games are huge fans of horror and Halloween obviously holds a special place in the hearts of all horror fans. Getting to work with iconic characters like Michael Myers and build on John Carpenter’s original vision is literally a dream come true. Everyone at Boss Team is thrilled and honored to be working with Malek Akkad and John Carpenter to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience that fans of the movie and video games will love. “

Directed by Carpenter from a screenplay he wrote with Debra Hill, the original Halloween has the following synopsis: THE NIGHT HE CAME HOME! Fifteen years after murdering his sister on Halloween Night 1963, Michael Myers escapes from a mental hospital and returns to the small town of Haddonfield, Illinois to kill again.

The film stars Donald Pleasence, Jamie Lee Curtis, P.J. Soles, Nancy Kyes, Charles Cyphers, Kyle Richards, Brian Andrews, John Michael Graham, Nancy Stephens, and Nick Castle.

Are you glad to hear that Boss Team Games is working on two new Halloween video games? Let us know by leaving a comment below.