Hannah Waddingham is eager to see what Rebecca Welton will be doing in season 4 of Ted Lasso

While Bill Lawrence and company may have thought they could move the focus onto Shrinking, which is Lawrence’s newest Apple TV+ comedy hit, he will be back on the playing fields soon with Ted Lasso coming back for a fourth season. Jason Sudeikis doesn’t think the viewers gave the third season of Ted Lasso a proper go, even saying they may have been a little too eager to judge rather than accept changes. “Much like live theater, the show, especially Season 3, was asking the audience to be an active participant. Some people want to do that, some people don’t. Some people want to judge—they don’t want to be curious.”

Despite the reception, AFC Richmond will be suiting up for another season and Hannah Waddingham, in particular, can’t wait to get back into character. Variety reports that the actress addressed the anticipated return on the blue carpet at the Smurfs premiere, which she lends her voice to. Waddinham said of the upcoming episodes,





It feels like it was the most beautiful, beloved dog that was buried, and now we’ve exhumed it, and I am here for it. I was hankering and hankering and hankering and hankering to see where Rebecca had gone, where she was going to. She’s my girl. She’s in my bloodstream, so I’m thrilled that it’s been exhumed.”

Waddingham received an Emmy win after her work on the show and she added with great enthusiasm, “I can’t wait to get involved with that and put my penneth in and go shopping for her looks.”

Sudeikis would make a statement about season four that provided cryptic clues to where the show may be heading, “As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap, in season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”