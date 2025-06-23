Paramount’s Smurfs movie gets plenty of Smurfin’ epic character posters to tease their massive big-screen adventure

Holy Smurf! Paramount is rolling out the blue carpet today for a character poster debut bigger than Gargamel’s ambitions to turn the pint-sized blue wonders into gold or Smurf soup! The latest Smurfs adventure comes to theaters on July 18, with Chris Miller (Puss in Boots, Shrek the Third, Liquid Television) directing from a screenplay by Pam Brady (Team America: World Police, The Loop, Hot Rod). The new batch of Smurfs character posters highlights the primary players in the live-action animated hybrid and the film’s stacked cast.

Here’s the official synopsis for Smurfs, courtesy of Paramount:

When Papa Smurf (John Goodman) is mysteriously taken by evil wizards, Razamel and Gargamel, Smurfette (Rihanna) leads the Smurfs on a mission into the real world to save him. With the help of new friends, the Smurfs must discover what defines their destiny to save the universe.

Smurfs features an all-star voice cast, including Rihanna as Smurfette, Nick Offerman as Ken, JP Karliak as Gargamel & Razamel, Daniel Levy as Joel, Amy Sedaris as Jaunty, Natasha Lyonne as Mama Poot, Sandra Oh as Moxie Smurf, Octavia Spencer as Asmodius, Nick Kroll as Chernobog, Hannah Waddingham as Jezebeth, Jimmy Kimmel as Tardigrade, Alex Winter as Hefty Smurf, Maya Erskine as Vanity Smurf, Billie Lourd as Worry Smurf, Xolo Maridueña as Brainy Smurf, Marshmello as Turtle, James Corden, Spencer X as Sound Effects Smurf, with Kurt Russell as Ron, and John Goodman as Papa Smurf.

Previous Smurfs movies include 2011’s The Smurfs, The Smurfs 2, and Smurfs: The Lost Village. The Smurfs are a group of small blue humanoid creatures living in a mushroom village at the center of the woods. Led by Papa Smurf, the Smurfs spend their days adventuring, expanding their village home, and matching wits with a crotchety dark wizard, Gargamel, and his fiendishly clever cat, Azrael. The Smurfs were created for Belgian comics by Peyo before becoming a popular animated cartoon series in the 1980s.

What? No Smurfs character poster for Gargamel’s orange tabby cat, Azrael? This aggression will not stand! You can expect a stern email from my desk later today, Paramount! I’m just kidding. Or am I? Smurfs looks fun for the whole family, and the cast is impressive! I’m genuinely excited for fans to check this out when it comes to theaters on July 18.

Check out the new character posters below: