Smurfs to get Smurfy on Parmount+ on September 16

La la la la la la la! Sing a happy song! Are you feeling Smurfy yet? You will soon, because Smurfs makes its streaming debut on Paramount+ tomorrow, September 16, in the United States and Canada!

Here’s the official synopsis for Smurfs, courtesy of Paramount:

When Papa Smurf (John Goodman) is mysteriously taken by evil wizards, Razamel and Gargamel, Smurfette (Rihanna) leads the Smurfs on a mission into the real world to save him. With the help of new friends, the Smurfs must discover what defines their destiny to save the universe.

Smurfs features an all-star voice cast, including Rihanna as Smurfette, Nick Offerman as Ken, JP Karliak as Gargamel & Razamel, Daniel Levy as Joel, Amy Sedaris as Jaunty, Natasha Lyonne as Mama Poot, Sandra Oh as Moxie Smurf, Octavia Spencer as Asmodius, Nick Kroll as Chernobog, Hannah Waddingham as Jezebeth, Jimmy Kimmel as Tardigrade, Alex Winter as Hefty Smurf, Maya Erskine as Vanity Smurf, Billie Lourd as Worry Smurf, Xolo Maridueña as Brainy Smurf, Marshmello as Turtle, James Corden, Spencer X as Sound Effects Smurf, with Kurt Russell as Ron, and John Goodman as Papa Smurf.

I reviewed Smurfs when the movie hit theaters. Ultimately, I gave the film a 6/10. Still, I question my rating. Hindsight can be a real zinger, and I wonder if I was too lenient on what now feels less inspired than I initially thought. However, there are things to enjoy about Smurfs. Ugh! Here I go again. The movie does take a few bold swings by introducing a new villain, and a handful of gags elicit genuine laughter. I accept that I am not the target audience for Smurfs, and my picking apart aspects of the film’s Mushroom Village hierarchy is my adult cynicism taking hold. After all, it’s essential for kids to feel like they’re part of a community. With that in mind, Smurfs becomes an entertaining way to encourage young ones to discover hidden talents and share those gifts with those around them.

Despite my complicated relationship with this movie, Smurfs will keep kids smiling while you sneak a glass of wine or clean the house without further incident. That alone is worth its weight in gold for some.

Smurfs comes to Paramount+ tomorrow, September 16!