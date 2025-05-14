Smurfs cross over into our world in search of Papa Smurf in the new trailer for Smurfs

Paramount Pictures has just released the newest trailer for the animated/live-action crossover adventure. The studio that brought us the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise will tap into another nostalgic property this July with Smurfs, an animated adventure based on characters created by Belgian comic artist Peyo. Paramount Animation brings this film in association with Domain Entertainment. The movie is also a Ty Ty and Jay Brown production.

Rihanna joins the village as the new voice of Smurfette, as well as contributing to the soundtrack of the movie with her new song, “Friend of Mine,” which can be found on the soundtrack that’s out Friday — you can check it out HERE. Smurfs combines the style of the classic Saturday morning cartoons with more modern 3D animation. Smurf Village is devastated when a mysterious force abducts Papa Smurf and it’s up to a small group of ragtag Smurfs to get him back. The movie looks to travel into the live-action world in the pursuit to get Papa Smurf back and a fish-out-of-water adventure is now in the books.

Chris Miller (Puss in Boots, Shrek the Third) directs Smurfs from a screenplay by Pam Brady (Hot Rod, Team America: World Police, Lady Dynamite). The Smurfs cast is positively stacked, with Rihanna voicing Smurfette alongside Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Hannah Waddingham, Alex Winter, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña, and James Corden, with Kurt Russell and John Goodman. The film’s producers are Jay Brown, Ty Ty Smith, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, and Ryan Harris.

Previous Smurfs movies include 2011’s The Smurfs, The Smurfs 2, and Smurfs: The Lost Village. The Smurfs are a group of small blue humanoid creatures living in a mushroom village at the center of the woods. Led by Papa Smurf, the Smurfs spend their days adventuring, expanding their village home, and matching wits with a crotchety dark wizard, Gargamel, and his fiendishly clever cat, Azrael. The Smurfs were created for Belgian comics by Peyo before becoming a popular animated cartoon series in the 1980s.

Smurfs comes to theaters this summer on July 18, 2025.