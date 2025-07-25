Harrison Ford gives an emotional speech to the crew on the set of Shrinking after wrapping season 3

Harrison Ford is a Hollywood icon who has been in the business for decades. So, when this film giant gives an emotional speech about how he loves working on a production, it’s certainly saying something. Add to that how the show he’s on gave him his first-ever Emmy nomination, you can see just why he’s grateful. People.com recently shared a wholesome video taken from the set of Apple TV+’s Shrinking, where Ford gives a heartfelt speech about how enjoyable he’s found it to work on the show and sends compliments around to the crew.

The video shows Ford standing with Shrinking star Jason Segel, as he tells everyone, “You guys are the best. The very, very best at what you do and how you do it. And how you make people feel is just f*cking amazing. I love this place. I love working with you guys. I hope we can all get back here and do it again.” The moment is perfectly punctuated with Segel affirming his speech, saying, “Yeah, buddy,” to which Ford hilariously responds, “I wasn’t talking to you!” Apple TV+ posted the sweet video, which you can take a look at below.

Shrinking will be joining two 80s icons for the first time as Michael J. Fox came aboard season 3’s production. Ford’s character on the show lives with Parkinson’s, so it’s likely there will be a plot involving both stars dealing with it together. Ford was very praising of Fox’s inclusion in the season, saying, “His willingness to be part of our show is a great source of inspiration and gives us a real purpose. It’s not just us coming together, two actors. There’s a story to tell, and our commitment to the story is what joins us together. I appreciate his willingness to be a part of the show.”