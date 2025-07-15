TV News

Here are the nominations for the 2025 Emmy awards; Severance has the most nods followed by The Penguin & The White Lotus

By
Posted 52 minutes ago
emmysemmys

The biggest event in television is coming! The 77th Annual Emmy Awards are scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 14 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The show will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. This morning, the nominations dropped and Apple TV + led the way with Severance, which earned an astounding 27 nominations. The Penguin wasn’t too far behind with 24, while The Studio and The White Lotus earned 23 a piece. Among the surprises, Harrison Ford received his first-ever nomination for Shrinking, while Martin Scorsese and Ron Howard found themselves nominated for ACTING nods, but playing themselves in The Studio.

Here’s the full list of nominees!

Best Drama Series

Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Britt Lower, Severance
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Zach Cherry, Severance
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
James Marsden, Paradise,
Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance
John Turturro, Severance

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
The Studio
What We Do in the Shadows

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Best Limited or Anthology Series

Adolescence
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Meghann Fahy, Sirens
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex
Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
Chloe Sevigny, Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story
Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Best Talk Series

The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 

Best Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors

Any snubs? Let us know in the comments!

Source: THR
Tags: , ,

About the Author

EJ Tangonan
News Editor
2,698 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: 80s and 90s action movies, Bruce Lee movies, Jackie Chan read more movies, Die Hard, Back to the Future trilogy, Jurassic Park, Rocky IV, Speed, Terminator 1 & 2 and much more!

Likes: Movies, Acting, Writing, Photoshop, Video Editing, classic Simpsons seasons, Conan O'Brien, read more Bill Burr, plunging into YouTube rabbit holes, french fries and Pepsi and making art on his webpage https://www.deviantart.com/ejtangonan

Latest Emmy Awards News

See More

Latest TV News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Superman
  2. The Odyssey
  3. The Naked Gun (2025)
  4. Weapons
  5. Tron: Ares
  6. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  7. Nobody 2
  8. The Toxic Avenger
  9. The Smashing Machine
  10. The Black Phone 2

Breaking News