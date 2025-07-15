Here are the nominations for the 2025 Emmy awards; Severance has the most nods followed by The Penguin & The White Lotus

The biggest event in television is coming! The 77th Annual Emmy Awards are scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 14 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The show will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. This morning, the nominations dropped and Apple TV + led the way with Severance, which earned an astounding 27 nominations. The Penguin wasn’t too far behind with 24, while The Studio and The White Lotus earned 23 a piece. Among the surprises, Harrison Ford received his first-ever nomination for Shrinking, while Martin Scorsese and Ron Howard found themselves nominated for ACTING nods, but playing themselves in The Studio.

Here’s the full list of nominees!

Best Drama Series

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Britt Lower, Severance

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Zach Cherry, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

James Marsden, Paradise,

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

John Turturro, Severance

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live



Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Best Limited or Anthology Series

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy, Sirens

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex

Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent

Chloe Sevigny, Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story

Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Best Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Best Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Any snubs? Let us know in the comments!