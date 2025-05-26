Harrison Ford praises Michael J. Fox after joining Shrinking cast

Years ago, Michael J. Fox announced he was retiring from acting as he continues his battle with Parkinson’s disease. But when he discussed just last year the possibility of returning, we all wondered what the role could possibly be. Now that we know that Fox will be joining the cast of Apple TV’s Shrinking, we can’t wait to see him back on the screen. Now following that casting news, future co-star Harrison Ford is praising Fox’s bravery.

Harrison Ford — who plays therapist Paul Rhodes — recently told People that Michael J. Fox joining Shrinking demonstrates the actor’s commitment to not just the craft but the story. “His willingness to be part of our show is a great source of inspiration and gives us a real purpose. It’s not just us coming together, two actors. There’s a story to tell, and our commitment to the story is what joins us together. I appreciate his willingness to be a part of the show.”

It’s not currently known what Fox’s role on Shrinking will be but it could be tied most directly to Ford’s character, as Paul is in a stage of Parkinson’s, which had been getting worse throughout the series. Ford added, “When we were together, it was an accomplishment of all of us trying to meet all the ambitions, both obvious and attendant, to the ideas we’re trying to deal with. I’ve done what I could to acquaint myself with the aspects of the disease that I’m portraying, and I’m at a much different stage of the disease.”

Shrinking will offer Fox his first significant series in over a decade. While he has had a couple of appearances here and there since, he has done little work on the screen since his namesake sitcom. Prior to that, he had Emmy-nominated roles on Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Good Wife. He previously won Emmys for Rescue Me, Spin City and Family Ties. Shrinking had been mostly snubbed on that front but we can see Fox getting some much-deserved love.

What has been your favorite Michael J. Fox performance on the small screen? What do you expect from Fox on Shrinking?



