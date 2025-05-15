TV News

Shrinking: Michael J. Fox joins season 3 of the acclaimed Apple TV+ series

Posted 2 hours ago
According to Deadline, Michael J. Fox is set to return to television with a major guest-starring role in the upcoming third season of Shrinking. The appearance marks something of a reunion, as the comedy-drama was co-created by Bill Lawrence — who also co-created Spin City, the series that Fox led for four seasons before stepping away due to his Parkinson’s diagnosis.

The acclaimed comedy/drama follows grieving therapist Jimmy (Jason Segel), who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives, including his own. Harrison Ford stars alongside Jason Segel as Dr. Paul Rhoades, one of Jimmy’s colleagues at the Cognitive Behavioural Therapy Center.

It’s unknown who Fox might be playing, but Deadline wonders if it will be connected to Ford’s character, who is revealed to have Parkinson’s disease. This will mark Fox’s first significant acting role since reprising his Good Wife character, Louis Canning, on several episodes of The Good Fight in 2020.

Another new addition to the third season is Jeff Daniels, who will play Jimmy’s father in a guest arc. In addition to Segel and Ford, the main cast of Shrinking includes Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, and Ted McGinley.

Our own Alex Maidy is a big fan of Shrinking. “Emotions and mental health are not always easy topics to handle, and while Ted Lasso found a unique way to deliver positivity through the lens of sports and team camaraderie, Shrinking is a more direct look at the licensed mental health experts in our lives and how their own personal networks of friends and family can help them cope with their own ups and downs,” Maidy wrote. “Shrinking is once again one of the year’s best shows, thanks to Jason Segel and Harrison Ford fronting an ensemble that does not have a single weak spot. It is impossible not to like this show or these characters because they reflect our real lives, albeit much funnier.” You can check out the rest of his review of the second season right here.

Breaking News