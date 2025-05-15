Shrinking: Michael J. Fox joins season 3 of the acclaimed Apple TV+ series

According to Deadline, Michael J. Fox is set to return to television with a major guest-starring role in the upcoming third season of Shrinking. The appearance marks something of a reunion, as the comedy-drama was co-created by Bill Lawrence — who also co-created Spin City, the series that Fox led for four seasons before stepping away due to his Parkinson’s diagnosis.

The acclaimed comedy/drama follows grieving therapist Jimmy (Jason Segel), who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives, including his own. Harrison Ford stars alongside Jason Segel as Dr. Paul Rhoades, one of Jimmy’s colleagues at the Cognitive Behavioural Therapy Center.

It’s unknown who Fox might be playing, but Deadline wonders if it will be connected to Ford’s character, who is revealed to have Parkinson’s disease. This will mark Fox’s first significant acting role since reprising his Good Wife character, Louis Canning, on several episodes of The Good Fight in 2020.

Another new addition to the third season is Jeff Daniels, who will play Jimmy’s father in a guest arc. In addition to Segel and Ford, the main cast of Shrinking includes Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, and Ted McGinley.