Harry and the Hendersons stomps onto 4K Blu-ray, courtesy of Kino Lorber

One of the beloved 80s properties that isn’t quite Back to the Future or E.T. stature, but also not totally obscure, is the John Lithgow family film, Harry and the Hendersons. This film puts an E.T. spin on the Bigfoot phenomenon when a family takes a Sasquatch in as a new friend, but must hide him from the authorities and the general public. Harry and the Hendersons has that Spielberg magic as it comes from Amblin Entertainment and Universal Pictures. The film stars John Lithgow, Melinda Dillon, Margaret Langrick, Joshua Rudoy and Kevin Peter Hall.

Blu-ray.com has now revealed that the boutique physical media label, Kino Lorber, will be releasing a 4K Blu-ray remastering of Harry and the Hendersons. The new Blu-ray hasn’t yet locked down a specific release date, but it is said to be available at retailers sometime in early 2026.

The description reads,

“While returning from a trip in the woods, George Henderson (John Lithgow) and his family run into something with their car that turns out to be a Sasquatch. Thinking the creature is dead, they take him home, but “Harry” (Kevin Peter Hall) soon awakens. Despite their initial fears, Harry is a kind and sensitive being, and the Hendersons become very fond of him. However, it is difficult to keep him a secret, and soon they begin to fear for Harry’s safety.”

There is yet to be special features announced, but the technical specs read,

Video

Codec: HEVC / H.265

Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)

HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10

Original aspect ratio: 1.85:1

English SDH

4K Blu-ray: Region free

2K Blu-ray: Region A (B, C untested)

As said before, the movie never quite reached the heights of zeitgeist-defining 80s films, as it wasn’t a success at the box office when it first hit. However, it did garner a fan base as the movie lived on through VHS and television airings and became a mild cultural hit. The movie would even get a television sitcom adaptation. It was a charming family film, which was expected from a Spielberg/Amblin production and the marketing tried to draw audiences in through mystery (kinda like with Gremlins), but instead, it backfired.