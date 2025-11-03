Movie News

Harry and the Hendersons stomps onto 4K Blu-ray, courtesy of Kino Lorber

By
Posted 5 hours ago
harry and the hendersonsharry and the hendersons

One of the beloved 80s properties that isn’t quite Back to the Future or E.T. stature, but also not totally obscure, is the John Lithgow family film, Harry and the Hendersons. This film puts an E.T. spin on the Bigfoot phenomenon when a family takes a Sasquatch in as a new friend, but must hide him from the authorities and the general public. Harry and the Hendersons has that Spielberg magic as it comes from Amblin Entertainment and Universal Pictures. The film stars John Lithgow, Melinda Dillon, Margaret Langrick, Joshua Rudoy and Kevin Peter Hall.

Blu-ray.com has now revealed that the boutique physical media label, Kino Lorber, will be releasing a 4K Blu-ray remastering of Harry and the Hendersons. The new Blu-ray hasn’t yet locked down a specific release date, but it is said to be available at retailers sometime in early 2026.

The description reads,
“While returning from a trip in the woods, George Henderson (John Lithgow) and his family run into something with their car that turns out to be a Sasquatch. Thinking the creature is dead, they take him home, but “Harry” (Kevin Peter Hall) soon awakens. Despite their initial fears, Harry is a kind and sensitive being, and the Hendersons become very fond of him. However, it is difficult to keep him a secret, and soon they begin to fear for Harry’s safety.”

There is yet to be special features announced, but the technical specs read,

  • Video
    Codec: HEVC / H.265
    Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)
    HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10
    Original aspect ratio: 1.85:1
  • Audio
    TBA
  • Subtitles
    English SDH
  • Disc
    4K Ultra HD
    Blu-ray Disc
  • Playback
    4K Blu-ray: Region free
    2K Blu-ray: Region A (B, C untested)

As said before, the movie never quite reached the heights of zeitgeist-defining 80s films, as it wasn’t a success at the box office when it first hit. However, it did garner a fan base as the movie lived on through VHS and television airings and became a mild cultural hit. The movie would even get a television sitcom adaptation. It was a charming family film, which was expected from a Spielberg/Amblin production and the marketing tried to draw audiences in through mystery (kinda like with Gremlins), but instead, it backfired.

According to IMDb, “The filmmakers kept Harry a secret prior to the film’s release – only glimpses of him were shown on all publicity materials and theatrical trailers. Although a wise decision for the film, this was also blamed for the film not being more successful than it actually was due to it not selling the fact that a Bigfoot was the star of the film. As a result, the film was renamed ‘Bigfoot & the Hendersons’ in many overseas territories, and much of the artwork now featured Harry.”

Source: Blu-ray.com
Tags: , , , , , , ,

About the Author

EJ Tangonan
News Editor
3,031 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: 80s and 90s action movies, Bruce Lee movies, Jackie Chan read more movies, Die Hard, Back to the Future trilogy, Jurassic Park, Rocky IV, Speed, Terminator 1 & 2 and much more!

Likes: Movies, Acting, Writing, Photoshop, Video Editing, classic Simpsons seasons, Conan O'Brien, read more Bill Burr, plunging into YouTube rabbit holes, french fries and Pepsi and making art on his webpage https://www.deviantart.com/ejtangonan

Latest Harry and the Hendersons News

See More
Harry and the Hendersons Rick Baker

JoBlo Originals

Harry and the Hendersons Review – That Bigfoot Show

Posted 4 years ago
It’s time for a new episode of the Paranormal Network video series That Bigfoot Show, and in this episode host Taylor James Johnson is talking about one of his favorite movies of all time… which also happens to be one...
JoBlo

Top 10 Lovable Horror Movie Monsters!

Posted 8 years ago
Speak up friends, how many of you already watch Bong Joon-Ho’s OKJA on Netflix over the past day or two? If you did, what’d you think? Is it up to the sterling South Korean director’s standards? Either way, there’s no...

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Greenland: Migration
  6. Send Help
  7. The Running Man (2025)
  8. Mortal Kombat 2
  9. The RIP
  10. Project Hail Mary

Breaking News

The Best Scene series digs into the opening sequence from the Kathryn Bigelow / James Cameron sci-fi thriller Strange Days

JoBlo Originals

Why is Strange Days STILL unavailable?

Posted 5 days ago
While most of James Cameron's Lightstorm era movies have now seen the light of day, Kathryn Bigelow's Strange Days remains buried.
Marvel will be publishing a comic book that serves as a prequel to director Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands

JoBlo Originals

Why Make Predator: Badlands PG-13?

Posted 2 weeks ago
If the Predator series suddenly pivots to PG-13, then it becomes just another Marvel-style series for Disney to exploit. But, is it already too late?