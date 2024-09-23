Hayride to Hell: Bill Moseley, Kane Hodder horror film gets a new trailer ahead of digital and VOD release

Alpha Rift director Dan Lantz’s horror film Hayride to Hell is a movie we seem to hear about once a year. Back in 2022, it had a sold out premiere screening at the Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania – the same theatre that served as a memorable filming location for the 1958 classic The Blob. In 2023, it received a wider theatrical release a week and a half before Halloween. Now, just in time for this year’s spooky season, Hayride to Hell is set to receive a digital and VOD release on September 24th. In anticipation of that release, a new trailer has dropped online and can be seen in the embed above.

Starring genre icons Bill Moseley (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, The Devil’s Rejects) and Kane Hodder (who played Jason Voorhees and Victor Crowley in four films each), Hayride to Hell shows what happens when Farmer Sam (Moseley) exacts his bloody revenge on unscrupulous local town-folk, including Sheriff Jubel (Hodder), who menace him and attempt to steal the farm that has been in his family for 200 years.

Moseley and Hodder’s co-stars include Graham Wolfe, Allyson Malandra, Jared Michael Delaney, Shelby Hightower, Melanie Martyn, Brooke Stacy Mills, Denise Parella, Chris James Boylan, Aaron Dalla Villa, Casey Donnelly, Davy Raphaely, Robb Stech, Peter Patrikios, and Marion Moseley, who happens to be Bill’s daughter.

The screenplay was written by Robert Lange and Kristina Chadwick, with filming taking place on the farm that has been in Lange’s family since 1896. A press release notes that the story was “ inspired by the real haunted hayride executive producer and farmer Bob Lange used to have on his family’s multi-generation pumpkin farm back in the 80s and 90s “. That press release also states that “ the film is a cult-horror classic in the making that dually highlights the charm and necessity of preserving Pennsylvania’s family farms. ” Lange and Chadwick are hoping that the film will support the future preservation of their farmland.

What did you think of the new Hayride to Hell trailer? Will you be watching this movie now that it’s getting a digital and VOD release? Let us know by leaving a comment below.