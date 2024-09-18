Heart Eyes: February release date set for Olivia Holt, Mason Gooding horror rom-com

February 14th is a Friday in 2025, so that would seem to be the perfect choice of release date for a horror romantic comedy that’s set on Valentine’s Day, which is what the movie Heart Eyes is. But the February 14th release date has already been taken by Disney/Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World and Paramount’s Smurfs animated movie… so Sony Pictures has chosen to release Heart Eyes on February 7th. Its competition on that date is the Universal action movie With Love, starring Ke Huy Quan.

Coming our way from Josh Ruben, the director of Werewolves Within and Scare Me, Heart Eyes was scripted by Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon, Landon’s Freaky collaborator Michael Kennedy (who also wrote It’s a Wonderful Knife), and Phillip Murphy (The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard). The film has the following synopsis: When the Heart Eyes Killer strikes Seattle, a pair of co-workers pulling overtime on Valentine’s Day are mistaken for a couple by the elusive couple-hunting killer. Now they must spend the most romantic night of the year running for their lives.

Olivia Holt of Totally Killer and Mason Gooding from the two most recent Scream movies star alongside Jordana Brewster (The Fast and the Furious), Devon Sawa (Final Destination), and Gigi Zumbado (The Price We Pay). We’ve been assuming that Holt and Gooding are playing the co-workers who have to run for their lives, but no details have been revealed about the characters being played by Brewster, Sawa, and Zumbado.

Ruben previously provided the following statement: “ My love of horror is rivaled only by my love of romantic comedies. I’m excited as hell to mount my most challenging genre bender to date: a brutal slasher in a nostalgic rom-com universe. “

Heart Eyes is set up at Spyglass, and Republic Pictures has picked up distribution rights to the film outside of the U.S. and Canada. Landon is producing the film with Divide/Conquer’s Greg Gilreath and Adam Hendricks. Spyglass’ Gary Barber and Chris Stone serve as executive producers with Murphy and Mel Turner.

There’s no way I’m going to miss a slasher from the folks who brought us films like Werewolves Within, Scare Me, Happy Death Day, Happy Death Day 2U, Freaky, and It’s a Wonderful Knife, so I’ll be watching Heart Eyes no matter what its release date is.

Are you interested in Heart Eyes? What do you think of Sony picking February 7th as the release date? Let us know by leaving a comment below.