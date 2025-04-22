Movie News

The Netflix series, Heartstopper, will end its run with a feature film

Posted 2 hours ago
Netflix has today (on the third anniversary of the launch of season one) announced that Heartstopper will return for one final feature film. After three seasons of the fan-favorite series, the much-anticipated final instalment will conclude the story of Nick, Charlie and their friends, with the narrative based around the yet unreleased volume six of Alice Oseman’s graphic novels. Wash Westmoreland (Still AliceColette) joins the series as director, with lead actors Kit Connor and Joe Locke also serving as executive producers. Production will commence in summer 2025.

The synopsis of the film finale reads,
“Nick and Charlie are inseparable, but with Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them. Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, their friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on. Can first loves really last forever?”

In addition to Connor and Locke, the executive producers include Patrick Walters, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Alice Oseman and Euros Lyn. The movie will be produced by See-Saw Films and Oseman will be writing the film. Oseman has stated, “I am completely overjoyed that we will get to tell the end of the Heartstopper story. I’m so grateful to everyone who has worked hard to make this possible and to the incredible fans of Heartstopper for your patience and passion. I cannot wait to bring this story to a magical conclusion.”

There is yet to be word on Olivia Colman’s involvement after she was notably absent from season 3, much to the disappointment of fans and the production. Heartstopper series creator Alice Oseman took to Instagram to explain that they “tried absolutely everything we could” to get Colman back but that it “wasn’t meant to be, and that’s just the way the TV world works sometimes.” Although Oseman still maintained, “Nick’s story from the comics is still there, still infinitely important to me, and Sarah’s role as emotional support for Nick will shift to other characters in the story for now.” Then, claimed, “If we get a season four, I would love for Olivia to be a part of it again!”

Source: Netflix
