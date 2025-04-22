The Netflix series, Heartstopper, will end its run with a feature film

Netflix has today (on the third anniversary of the launch of season one) announced that Heartstopper will return for one final feature film. After three seasons of the fan-favorite series, the much-anticipated final instalment will conclude the story of Nick, Charlie and their friends, with the narrative based around the yet unreleased volume six of Alice Oseman’s graphic novels. Wash Westmoreland (Still Alice, Colette) joins the series as director, with lead actors Kit Connor and Joe Locke also serving as executive producers. Production will commence in summer 2025.

The synopsis of the film finale reads,

“Nick and Charlie are inseparable, but with Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them. Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, their friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on. Can first loves really last forever?”

In addition to Connor and Locke, the executive producers include Patrick Walters, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Alice Oseman and Euros Lyn. The movie will be produced by See-Saw Films and Oseman will be writing the film. Oseman has stated, “I am completely overjoyed that we will get to tell the end of the Heartstopper story. I’m so grateful to everyone who has worked hard to make this possible and to the incredible fans of Heartstopper for your patience and passion. I cannot wait to bring this story to a magical conclusion.”