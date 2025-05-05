Highest 2 Lowest trailer: the fifth Spike Lee / Denzel Washington film is coming in August

Over the course of sixteen years, Spike Lee and Denzel Washington made four movies together: Mo’ Better Blues (1990), Malcolm X (1992), He Got Game (1998), and Inside Man (2006). Now, after almost twenty years, Lee and Washington have finally reunited for another film: the crime thriller Highest 2 Lowest . This one is set to receive a limited theatrical release on August 22nd, then it will move over to Apple TV+ on September 5th. Those dates aren’t too far off, so today a trailer for Highest 2 Lowest has dropped online, and you can check it out in the embed above.

People notes that this film is described as being “a reinterpretation of Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 crime thriller High and Low,” with the setting moved to “the mean streets of modern day New York City.” Here’s the synopsis: When a titan music mogul, widely known as having the ‘best ears in the business,’ is targeted with a ransom plot, he is jammed up in a life-or-death moral dilemma. Lee directed the film from a screenplay by Alan Fox, based on the script that Hideo Oguni, Ryûzô Kikushima, Eijirô Hisaita, and Akira Kurosawa wrote for High and Low – which was loosely based on the novel King’s Ransom by Ed McBain / Evan Hunter. That novel has the following description: For a wealthy businessman, a kidnapping puts him in a predicament as troubling as any he has ever experienced. For Detective Steve Carella and the men at the 87th Precinct, their troubles are even worse. Their only hope is that he will play ball―at least long enough for them to catch the perps before the kidnapping turns into a homicide.

Washington is joined in the Highest 2 Lowest cast by Ilfenesh Hadera (Godfather of Harlem), Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction), rapper Ice Spice, rapper A$AP Rocky, Dean Winters (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), and John Douglas Thompson (The Gilded Age).

What did you think of the Highest 2 Lowest trailer? Will you be catching this movie on the big screen, or watching it on Apple TV+? Let us know by leaving a comment below.