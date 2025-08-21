Movie News

Karen Gillan to star opposite Henry Cavill in Chad Stahelski’s Highlander remake

Posted 4 hours ago

Chad Stahelski’s Highlander remake gets another outstanding update this Thursday with word that Karen Gillan (Doctor Who, Gunpowder Milkshake, Avengers: Endgame) will star alongside Henry Cavill in the highly anticipated reimagining of Russell Mulcahy’s dark fantasy epic.

Henry Cavill leads the cast as the immortal warrior MacLeod, with Russell Crowe playing Ramirez, Dave Bautista as the savage brute The Kurgan, and Marisa Abela in an undisclosed role. Principal photography for Highlander is due to begin at the end of September, and the project is headed for a theatrical release.

According to reports, Karen Gillan will play Heather, MacLeod’s mortal wife and the love of his life, in Highlander.

Highlander director Chad Stahelski teased the timeline for his remake last year, telling The Direct“We’re bringing it forward from the early 1500s in the highlands to the beyond present-day New York and Hong Kong, and seeing how it goes,” he said. “There’s big opportunity for action. There’s a chance to play a character that not a lot of people get to play. And it’s a bit of a love story, but not how you think. On John Wick, I learned a lot on how to bend the storytelling a little… another kind of myth.”

The project was initially set up at Lionsgate, but jumped ship to Amazon MGM Studios’ United Artists earlier this year. The new deal will give United Artists full rights to the franchise, with Scott Stuber and Nick Nesbitt set to produce alongside Neal H. Moritz, 87Eleven Entertainment, Josh Davis of Davis Panser Productions, and Louise Rosner.

Karen Gillan recently starred alongside Tom Hiddleston in Mike Flanagan’s adaptation of Stephen King’s The Life of Chuck. It focuses on the genre-bending story about three chapters in the life of an ordinary man named Charles Krantz. On the comedy side, you can soon catch Karen Gillan in Let’s Have Kids! The comedy from director Adam Sztykiel tells the story of two best friends, Emma and Phoebe, who decide to get pregnant simultaneously to navigate motherhood together. However, their friendship gets tested when only one of them conceives.

What’s your excitement level for the Highlander remake? Are you a fan of the original film? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter
