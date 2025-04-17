Highlander remake starring Henry Cavill finds a new home at Amazon MGM Studios’ United Artists

The Highlander remake has been a long time coming. Seriously, this thing has been languishing in development hell for well over a decade at this point. The project is still inching forward, but Deadline reports that it’s headed to a new home. Amazon MGM Studios’ United Artists is in final negotiations to acquire the Highlander remake from Lionsgate.

Lionsgate had planned an expansive new franchise for Highlander under Chad Stahelski’s direction, but Deadline’s report states that his “ vision for the film fit better into the Amazon model. ” The new deal will give United Artists full rights to the franchise, with Scott Stuber and Nick Nesbitt set to produce alongside Neal H. Moritz and 87Eleven Entertainment.

Henry Cavill is still attached to star in the Highlander remake, and the move to Amazon makes sense as the actor has several projects in development there, including Rawson Marshall Thurber’s Voltron movie and the Warhammer 40,000 TV series.

Stahelski, who has been attached to the project since 2016, had previously said that filming would get underway in January, but that clearly didn’t happen. Now that Highlander has a new home, hopefully it will get back on track, but I’m not about to hold my breath. “ It’s just a tough nut to crack because the Highlander property is so involved and the mythology is so deep, ” Stahelski said in 2020. “ But to try and make it our own, and be somewhat true to the original, yet do it in a way that makes it ours, is a little tricky. We don’t want to do a remake. We don’t want to do a reinvention. We want to do something that’s fresh, that utilizes the mythology of what everyone loves from the first movie. “