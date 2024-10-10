Henry Cavill to join the chorus of roars for Amazon MGM’s Voltron

Amazon MGM‘s Voltron movie got a significant update today after confirming that The Witcher and Man of Steel star Henry Cavill is joining the live-action adaptation. Cavill lends some impressive star power to the Rawson Marshall Thurber-directed feature, also starring Daniel Quinn-Toye.

Thurber also co-wrote the script with Ellen Shanman. The general premise of Voltron centers around five young pilots whose vehicles join together to form the mega mech known as Voltron. The show was edited together from several Japanese anime series, including Beast King GoLion and Armored Fleet Dairugger XV, and originally ran in the mid-80s. Voltron spawned several sequel series, including Voltron: Legendary Defender, which spanned eight seasons on Netflix.

Rawson Marshall Thurber, known for directing the Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart buddy comedy Central Intelligence, Johnson’s Skyscraper film, and Netflix’s Red Notice, is developing two projects as I write this article, including We’re the Millers 2 and The Division. Thurber is rumored to be directing We’re the Millers 2, a sequel to the filmmaker’s 2013 comedy starring Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis, Emma Roberts, Ed Helms, Will Poulter, Nick Offerman, and Kathryn Hahn. The original focuses on a veteran pot dealer who creates a fake family as part of his plan to move a huge shipment of weed into the U.S. from Mexico.

Thurber is also attached to Tom Clancy’s The Division, a live-action adaptation of the Ubisoft action game. The Division is slated to star Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain. It will take place in “the near future where a pandemic virus is spread via paper money on Black Friday, decimating the city of New York and killing millions. By Christmas, what’s left of society has descended into chaos. A group of civilians, trained to operate in catastrophic times, are activated in an attempt to save who and what remains.”

What do you think about Henry Cavill joining the Voltron cast? Who else could pilot the limbs of the legendary lion-themed mech? Let’s see your suggestions in the comments section below, and let us know if you’re excited about this adaptation of the classic larger-than-life action franchise.