Tom Holland’s West End understudy Daniel Quinn-Toye to form the head in Rawson Marshall Thurber’s Voltron movie

It’s been a while since we last had a major update on Amazon MGM’s live-action Voltron movie, but THR has reported that newcomer Daniel Quinn-Toye is set to star in the project. The actor doesn’t have any film credits to his name, but he served as Tom Holland’s understudy in the West End production of Romeo and Juliet and also played Paris, a suitor of Juliet.

Rawson Marshall Thurber (Red Notice) is directing the Voltron movie, which is gearing up to shoot this fall in Australia. Thurber also co-wrote the script with Ellen Shanman. The basic premise of Voltron is centered around five young pilots whose vehicles join together to form the mega mech known as Voltron. The show was edited together from several Japanese anime series, including Beast King GoLion and Armored Fleet Dairugger XV, and originally ran in the mid-80s. Voltron went on to spawn several sequel series, including Voltron: Legendary Defender, which spanned eight seasons on Netflix.

The production has been conducting screen tests for the male and female leads. While Quinn-Toye made the cut for the male lead, THR says that the female lead hasn’t been selected despite three actresses testing for the role. With filming aiming to get underway, we should be hearing some more casting news soon.

Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman will produce along with Bob Koplar, the head of World Events Productions, owner of the Voltron IP. Hollywood has been trying to develop a Voltron movie for many years, so fingers crossed this one actually makes it across the finish line.

In addition to Voltron, Thurber also has two Red Notice sequels in development for Netflix, which he’s planning on writing and shooting back-to-back. The first movie starred Dwayne Johnson as John Hartley, an FBI profiler who is forced to partner with the world’s greatest art thief (Ryan Reynolds) to track down the world’s most wanted art thief (Gal Gadot). The first film has become Netflix’s biggest original movie of all time, so the streaming service was obviously eager to get the ball rolling on more sequels.