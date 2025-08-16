Awesome Art Anime Edition: Astro Boy, Cowboy Bebop, Dragonball, One Piece, Pokemon, Sailor Moon

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].
Astro Boy by Martin Ansin
Battle Of The Planets by Edwin David
Cowboy Bebop by Wolfgang LeBlanc
Demon Slayer by Brendan Albetski
Dragonball Z by Edwin Huang
Gundam by Dakota Randall
Naruto by Hugo Ferré
One Piece by Drake Tsui
Pokémon by PaleaRaptor
Sailor Moon by Ry Spirit
Voltron by Tom Whalen