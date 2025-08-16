Awesome Art Anime Edition: Astro Boy, Cowboy Bebop, Dragonball, One Piece, Pokemon, Sailor Moon

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].

Astro Boy by Martin Ansin

Battle Of The Planets by Edwin David

Cowboy Bebop by Wolfgang LeBlanc

Demon Slayer by Brendan Albetski

Dragonball Z by Edwin Huang

Gundam by Dakota Randall

Naruto by Hugo Ferré

One Piece by Drake Tsui

Pokémon by PaleaRaptor

Sailor Moon by Ry Spirit

Voltron by Tom Whalen