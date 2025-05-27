Live-action Voltron movie starring Henry Cavill has wrapped production

Coming from Amazon MGM Studios and director Rawson Marshall Thurber (Red Notice), a live-action film adaptation of the classic mecha anime Voltron started filming at the end of last year – and now producer Bob Koplar has taken to social media to share a major update: Voltron has officially wrapped production!

Koplar wrote, “ Our live-action Voltron film has officially wrapped production, and we’re THRILLED with how it all went. I’ve been with this franchise for years and can proudly say that this WILL be the Voltron experience our fans have been dreaming of. “

Based on the Japanese sci-fi series Beast King GoLion and Kikou Kantai Dairugger XV, Voltron centers around five young pilots whose vehicles join together to form the towering mech known as Voltron. The classic TV show was edited together from several Japanese anime series and originally ran in the mid-80s. Voltron spawned several sequel series, including Voltron: Legendary Defender, which spanned eight seasons on Netflix. Thurber has written the screenplay for the film with Ellen Shanman.

The film stars Henry Cavill (The Witcher), Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Rita Ora (Fifty Shades of Grey), John Kim (The Last Thing He Told Me), Alba Baptista (Warrior Nun), Samson Kayo (The Bubble), Tharanya Tharan (Year Of), and newcomer Daniel Quinn-Toye, who served as Tom Holland’s understudy in the West End production of Romeo and Juliet and also played Paris, a suitor of Juliet.

While addressing the crowd at VoltCon in Indianapolis via video, Thurber said, “I want to make sure that we stay true to the heart and the spirit of Voltron. In this film, we’re going to be introducing an entirely new generation of pilots. We’ve reimagined Voltron for the live-action world, but we’re going to stay true to…those iconic elements that you love, that I love.”

Voltron is being produced by Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman, along with the aforementioned Bob Koplar, who is the head of World Events Productions and owner of the Voltron IP.

I haven’t watched an episode of Voltron since the ’80s, but I remember loving the show when I was a kid, so I’ll be interested to see how this movie turns out… and I might even revisit some classic Voltron while I’m waiting.

Are you looking forward to the live-action adaptation of Voltron, and are you glad to hear that production has wrapped? Let us know by leaving a comment below.