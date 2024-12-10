Warhammer TV series with Henry Cavill is officially moving forward at Amazon

It’s been a couple of years of ping-ponging back and forth with the proposed TV series adaption of the Warhammer 40,000 game. Back in December of 2022, it was announced that former Man of Steel and Witcher star Henry Cavill had signed on to star in and executive produce a TV series inspired by the miniature wargame for Amazon’s Prime Video. Then, the project was given a ticking clock as the game’s publisher, Games Workshop, revealed that Amazon could lose the Warhammer 40,000 rights if they didn’t arrange agreeable “creative guidelines” for the show by the end of December.

According to Deadline, the necessary players had assembled to iron out the details needed for the project and now, based on the pitch that was put together, Warhammer 40,000 is officially being developed over at Amazon. Cavill would confirm the news to his fans on Instagram with a post that read, “My incredible team and I, alongside the brilliant minds at Games Workshop, have been working away in concept rooms, breaking down approaches to the enormity and magnificence of the Warhammer world. Together, we’ve been sifting through the plethora of incredible characters and poring over old tomes and texts. Our combined efforts have led us to a fantastic place to start our Universe, which has been agreed upon by those up on high at both Amazon and Games Workshop.”

He even felt nostalgic and went back to the notable place that started his interest in the property. Cavill posted, “To celebrate some Warhammer news, I decided to make a pilgrimage to the very first place I bought Warhammer models over 30 years ago….the Little Shop, on my home island of Jersey!”