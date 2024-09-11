His & Hers: Jon Bernthal, Pablo Schreiber join Tessa Thompson in Netflix murder mystery

Back in July, it was announced that Tessa Thompson of the Thor and Creed franchises had signed on to star in and executive produce a limited series called His & Hers that will stream on Netflix. Now, Variety reports that Thompson is being joined in the cast of the show by Jon Bernthal of The Walking Dead and The Punisher, as well as Pablo Schreiber of Halo and Orange Is the New Black. The series is based on a novel by Alice Feeney that has been described as “ a twisty, smart, psychological thriller. A gripping tale of suspense, told by expertly-drawn narrators that will keep readers guessing until the very end. “

William Oldroyd (Lady Macbeth), Bill Dubuque (Ozark), and Dee Johnson (Fellow Travelers) are writing the series, which will consist of six episodes and will be moving the setting. While the book took place in England, the show will be set in Atlanta, Georgia. Oldroyd is also set to direct the first episode, and Johnson is serving as the showrunner. Filming is expected to begin this fall.

Thompson will be taking on the role of Anna, who lives in haunting reclusivity, fading away from her friends and career as a news anchor. But when she overhears about a murder in Dahlonega – the sleepy town where she grew up – Anna is snapped back to life, pouncing on the case and searching for answers. Detective Jack Harper is strangely suspicious of her involvement, chasing her into the crosshairs of his own investigation. There are two sides to every story: his & hers, which means someone is always lying.

Bernthal will be playing Detective Jack Harper, “ a Sheriff’s Office detective who lost his last job and is now working in his small hometown of Dahlonega, Georgia, where he lives with his sister and niece. He is married to newscaster Anna, but the two are estranged, their relationship complicated by loss and betrayal. Jack is a good man who doesn’t always make good decisions and is deeply troubled by the murder case he’s just picked up. ” Schreiber’s character is Richard, “ one of the best cameramen at WSK TV News, and he’s also the husband of hot new anchor Lexy Jones, who slid into her position during the recent absence of regular anchor Anna Andrews. Richard is chosen by Anna to be her cameraman when, upon her return, she picks up the story of a murder in Dahlonega as a field reporter. “

Oldroyd, Dubuque, and Johnson are executive producers on the show, and Thompson is executive producing through her Viva Maude production company. Kristen Campo of Campout Productions is also an executive producer, as are Jessica Chastain and Kelly Carmichael of Freckle Films and Kishori Rajan of Viva Maude.

Does His & Hers sound interesting to you? What do you think of Jon Bernthal and Pablo Schreiber joining Tessa Thompson in the cast of this show? Let us know by leaving a comment below.