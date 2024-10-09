Isabelle Kusman & 9 more join Tessa Thompson in the cast of Netflix murder mystery His & Hers

Back in July, it was announced that Tessa Thompson of the Thor and Creed franchises had signed on to star in and executive produce a limited series called His & Hers that will stream on Netflix. Since then, we’ve heard the names of several actors who have joined Thompson in the cast – and now we know the names of ten more! Deadline reports that Rhoda Griffis (The Blind Side), newcomer Tiffany Ho, Dave Maldonado (The Tomorrow War), Kristen Maxwell (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin), Leah Merritt (Friendship Never Dies), Mike Pniewski (Hightown), Astrid Rotenberry (American Sports Story), newcomer Ellie Rose Sawyer, and Jamie Tisdale (From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series) have all landed recurring roles on the show. Also new to the cast, taking on a recurring role, is Isabelle Kusman, who has previously worked on three feature films. Those films have given her the opportunity to work with Paul Thomas Anderson, Steven Spielberg, and Francis Ford Coppola, as they happened to be Licorice Pizza, The Fabelmans, and Megalopolis.

The series is based on a novel by Alice Feeney that has been described as “ a twisty, smart, psychological thriller. A gripping tale of suspense, told by expertly-drawn narrators that will keep readers guessing until the very end. “ William Oldroyd (Lady Macbeth), Bill Dubuque (Ozark), and Dee Johnson (Fellow Travelers) are writing the show, which will consist of six episodes and will be moving the setting. While the book took place in England, the show will be set in Atlanta, Georgia. Oldroyd is also set to direct the first episode, and Johnson is serving as the showrunner. Filming is expected to begin this fall.

Thompson will be taking on the role of Anna, who lives in haunting reclusivity, fading away from her friends and career as a news anchor. But when she overhears about a murder in Dahlonega – the sleepy town where she grew up – Anna is snapped back to life, pouncing on the case and searching for answers. Detective Jack Harper is strangely suspicious of her involvement, chasing her into the crosshairs of his own investigation. There are two sides to every story: his & hers, which means someone is always lying.

Also in the cast are Poppy Liu (Space Cadet) and Chris Bauer (Fellow Travelers) are in the cast, while Variety adds that Crystal Fox (In the Heat of the Night), Sunita Mani (GLOW), Rebecca Rittenhouse (Unfriended: Dark Web), and Marin Ireland (The Umbrella Academy), plus Jon Bernthal of The Punisher and Pablo Schreiber of Halo.

Bernthal will be playing Detective Jack Harper, “ a Sheriff’s Office detective who lost his last job and is now working in his small hometown of Dahlonega, Georgia, where he lives with his sister and niece. He is married to newscaster Anna, but the two are estranged, their relationship complicated by loss and betrayal. Jack is a good man who doesn’t always make good decisions and is deeply troubled by the murder case he’s just picked up. ” Schreiber’s character is Richard, “ one of the best cameramen at WSK TV News, and he’s also the husband of hot new anchor Lexy Jones, who slid into her position during the recent absence of regular anchor Anna Andrews. Richard is chosen by Anna to be her cameraman when, upon her return, she picks up the story of a murder in Dahlonega as a field reporter. “ Liu will play Helen Wang, “ the headmistress at St. Hilary’s Academy who is fiercely self-protective. She is a good friend of the murder victim and becomes increasingly irritated and incensed by Anna’s reporting, but Anna can’t help but feel as though Helen is hiding something. ” Bauer will play Clyde Duffie, “ Rachel’s husband and a pizza chain mogul who is very candid about his immense wealth. After Rachel is found murdered in the woods, he becomes a person of interest for Detective Jack Harper and the secrets he keeps may make him the perfect suspect. ” Fox’s character is Alice, Anna’s mother, “ who still lives in her house in Dahlonega, Georgia. Strong, says what she thinks, lives alone but maybe shouldn’t. She hasn’t heard from her daughter in a year, but she knows why. Her son-in-law, Detective Jack Harper, has been watching over her as her health has been in decline which has resulted in some odd behavior around town. ” Mani has been cast as Priya: “ Earnestly efficient, eager to please, and fascinated by murder, Priya is a new Sheriff’s Office detective and partner of Detective Jack Harper in Dahlonega, Georgia. Having left the big city to work in a small town, Priya brings a sharp quirkiness to the job that her mentor Jack finds both endearing and annoying. ” Rittenhouse is Lexy: “ Blonde hair, Hollywood smile, smart, professional, and driven by raw ambition, Lexy is now the anchor at WSK-TV News — a position the hugely popular Anna Andrews had previously held for years. As a new field reporter at WSK, Lexy capitalized on Anna’s leave of absence, leapfrogging into anchor desk position. Though she’s ‘delighted’ to see Anna back at the news station, she has no intention of giving up the anchor desk. ” Ireland’s character is Zoe: “ Sharp-tongued and bored, Zoe lives in her parent’s house with Detective Jack Harper, and her six-year old daughter Meg. Her love of wine and her too-tight sweatpants suggests she’s a woman who peaked in high school. She’s letting Jack stay with her till he gets back on his feet, and the murder in their small town is equally exciting and shocking when she learns who the victim is. “

Tisdale will play Rachel, “ a former friend of Anna’s from St. Hilary’s whose life in Dahlonega is not at all what it seems. ” Kusman’s character is Teen Rachel. Ho is Teen Helen, Maxwell is Teen Anna, and Merritt is Teen Zoe. Rotenberry is Catherine Kelly, “ an awkward teen who doesn’t seem to fit in at St. Hilary’s Academy. ” Griffis will play Dr. Carol Turner, “ a seasoned pathologist who performs autopsies with clinical charm. ” Maldonado will be “ a southern, no-nonsense sheriff who is determined to keep the status quo. ” Pniewski takes on the role of Jim Pruss, “ the smart, ratings-obsessed general manager at WSK news in Atlanta. Jim is fond of former anchor Anna Andrews but must prioritize the newcomer that took her place, Lexy Jones. ” Sawyer makes her TV acting debut as Meg, “ who, playful and wise beyond her years, adores her Uncle Jack. “

Oldroyd, Dubuque, and Johnson are executive producers on the show, and Thompson is executive producing through her Viva Maude production company. Kristen Campo of Campout Productions is also an executive producer, as are Jessica Chastain and Kelly Carmichael of Freckle Films and Kishori Rajan of Viva Maude.

