Tessa Thompson reveals which part of the MCU she’d be excited to explore alongside someone she admires

Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, might be taking a break from superheroics while starring in Nia DaCosta’s Hedda (in theaters now), but that doesn’t mean she’d jump at the chance to return to the MCU when duty calls. According to Thompson, she’d love to rejoin the MCU if the call comes, and what would make that opportunity sweeter is doing so alongside someone she admires.

Thompson reveals what would bring her back to the MCU

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, the outlet asked Thompson, “What is Valkyrie’s future in the MCU?” Thompson responded by saying, “call Kevin Feige,” referring to Marvel’s head honcho, who oversees the MCU’s future.

“I really like playing the character, and I like her,” she said about playing the Asgardian warrior who made appearances in Thor: Ragnarok, Thor: Love and Thunder, Avengers: Endgame, and The Marvels. “What’s so fun about those films and why there is still an audience appetite is the combination of characters, and how they change in relation to each other,” she added. “So there’s tons of things I love about Valkyrie, but it’s about Valkyrie in relation to who.”

Thompson reveals which MCU cast member she admires

As far as who she’d like to conquer the MCU alongside, Thompsons told EW, “the idea of getting to play with my friend Pedro Pascal,” would be cool. Pascal made his MCU debut this year as Reed Richards in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. “It’s real playtime, and exploring that with people you admire,” she said about teaming up with Pascal. “You stretch different muscles, it’s really fun.”

Who stars alongside Thompson in Nia DaCosta’s Hedda

Tessa Thompson currently stars in Nia DaCosta’s adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s Hedda Gabler (titled Hedda), focusing on Ibsen’s renowned stage drama from 1891, which is reimagined epically and emotionally. Nina Hoss, Imogen Poots, Nicholas Pinnock, Tom Bateman, Finbar Lynch, and Mirren Mack join Thompson as primary cast members. Hedda currently boasts a 90% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 137 reviews.

Would you like to see Valkyrie return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Will she return as an unannounced cast member in Avengers: Doomsday? Is there a place for her in the next Fantastic Four movie? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.