Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal are at opposite ends of a murder when His & Hers comes to Netflix in January

Restlessness can become a curse if you’re not careful. Boredom breeds suspicion, and in Anna’s case, her malaise could land her on the wrong side of murder and lies. Today, Netflix announced that the upcoming limited series, His & Hers, will premiere globally on Thursday, January 8. From visionary filmmaker William Oldroyd (Lady Macbeth, Eileen, Best), this six-episode, twisty psychological thriller is adapted from Alice Feeney’s novel of the same name and stars Tessa Thompson (who also executive produces) and Jon Bernthal.

Here’s the official synopsis for His & Hers, courtesy of Netflix:

“Set in the sweltering heat of Atlanta, Anna lives in haunting reclusivity, fading away from her friends and career as a news anchor. But when she overhears about a murder in Dahlonega – the sleepy town where she grew up – Anna is snapped back to life, pouncing on the case and searching for answers. Detective Jack Harper is strangely suspicious of her involvement, chasing her into the crosshairs of his own investigation. There are two sides to every story: His & Hers, which means someone is always lying.”

His & Hers hails from Fifth Season, with Pablo Schreiber, Crystal Fox, Sunita Mani, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Marin Ireland, and Poppy Liu completing the primary cast. William Oldroyd serves as co-showrunner/director/executive producer/writer alongside Dee Johnson (Fellow Travelers, The Good Wife, ER). Bill Dubuque serves as a co-writer and executive producer with Kristen Campo for Campout Productions. Jessica Chastain and Kelly Carmichael executive produce for Freckle Films with Kishori Rajan for Viva Maude. Finally, Tessa Thompson executive produces in addition to her starring role.

“I am beyond elated to be collaborating with a filmmaker I have long admired and an incredible team to make a fresh offering in a genre that I can never get enough of,” Thompson tells Tudum. “From the second I heard what Will was imagining doing with Alice Feeney’s brilliant book to the moment I visited the town where our story is set, I was hooked.”

You can check out the gallery of first-look images for His & Hers below:

Are you interested in checking out His & Hers? Let us know in the comments section below.