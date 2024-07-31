His & Hers: Tessa Thompson investigates a murder in Netflix limited series

Tessa Thompson of the Thor and Creed franchises will star in the psychological thriller series His & Hers for Netflix

Tessa Thompson of the Thor and Creed franchises played the character Charlotte Hale on 30 episodes of the Westworld TV series – and now, The Hollywood Reporter has broken that news that she has signed on for her first post-Westworld TV project, a limited series called His & Hers that will stream on Netflix. Thompson will both star in and executive produce the show, which is based on a novel by Alice Feeney that has been described as “ a twisty, smart, psychological thriller. A gripping tale of suspense, told by expertly-drawn narrators that will keep readers guessing until the very end. “

William Oldroyd (Lady Macbeth), Bill Dubuque (Ozark), and Dee Johnson (Fellow Travelers) are writing the series, which will consist of six episodes and will be moving the setting. While the book took place in England, the show will be set in Atlanta, Georgia. Oldroyd is also set to direct the first episode, and Johnson is serving as the showrunner.

Thompson will be taking on the role of Anna, a woman who lives in haunting reclusivity, fading away from her friends and career as a journalist. But when she overhears about a murder in Dahlonega — the sleepy town where she grew up — Anna is snapped back to life, pouncing on the case and searching for answers. Detective Jack Harper is strangely suspicious of her involvement, chasing her into the crosshairs of his own investigation. There are two sides to every story: his and hers, which means someone is always lying.

Oldroyd, Dubuque, and Johnson are executive producers on the show, and Thompson is executive producing through her Viva Maude production company. Kristen Campo of Campout Productions is also an executive producer, as are Jessica Chastain and Kelly Carmichael of Freckle Films and Kishori Rajan of Viva Maude.

Feeney’s novel had the following description: When a woman is murdered in Blackdown, a quintessentially British village, newsreader Anna Andrews is reluctant to cover the case. Detective Jack Harper is suspicious of her involvement, until he becomes a suspect in his own murder investigation. Someone isn’t telling the truth, and some secrets are worth killing to keep.

