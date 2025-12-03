Hokum: Irish supernatural horror film starring Adam Scott announces release date, unveils first image

Adam Scott has plenty of experience with the horrific and weird, having starred in the likes of Severance, Little Evil, Krampus, Piranha 3D, and Hellraiser: Bloodline. Earlier this year, we learned that he’s adding to his genre résumé with the supernatural horror film Hokum , which was filmed on location in Ireland. A few months ago, it was announced that NEON and Waypoint Entertainment’s Cweature Features have boarded the project, with NEON planning to give the film a theatrical release in the United States sometime in 2026… and now we know exactly when that release is going to happen. A press release has revealed that Hokum will reach theatres on May 1, 2026. Along with the release date announcement comes the unveiling of the first image from the film, which can be seen at the bottom of this article.

What is Hokum about?

Hokum is coming our way from writer/director Damian McCarthy, whose horror film Oddity is said to have “caused a stir after premiering at SXSW, where it won the audience award in the Midnighter section.” That movie made its way out into the world last summer, telling the story of “a blind medium and curio shopkeeper who is still grieving the death of her twin sister a year prior when a wooden mannequin from her collection becomes crucial to her quest to uncover the truth about her sister’s murder.” The story McCarthy has crafted for Hokum will see Scott taking on the role of a horror novelist who visits a remote Irish inn to spread his parents’ ashes, unaware the place is rumored to be haunted by a witch. Here’s the synopsis: When reclusive novelist Ohm Bauman (Scott) retreats to a remote Irish inn to scatter his parents’ ashes, the staff’s tales of an ancient witch haunting the honeymoon suite take hold of his mind. Soon, disturbing visions and a shocking disappearance draw him into a nightmarish confrontation with the darkest corners of his past. Scott is joined in the cast by Peter Coonan (Bad Sisters) and David Wilmot (Bodkin).

Behind the scenes

Cweature Features are co-producers on the project, joining Image Nation and Spooky Pictures, as well as Team Thrives, who co-financed.

Hokum is being produced by Spooky Pictures’ Roy Lee and Steven Schneider, Image Nation’s Derek Dauchy, and Tailored Film’s Ruth Treacy, Julianne Forde, and Mairtín de Barra. Ben Ross, Dan Kagan, Rami Yasin, and Andrew Childs serve as executive producers. The project is also supported by co-production funding from Screen Ireland/ Fís Éireann.

