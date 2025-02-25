Nicole Kidman breaks free from her picture-perfect life in the unhinged trailer for Mimi Cave’s Holland thriller

Nicole Kidman starred in Frank Oz’s version of The Stepford Wives in 2004, so it’s understandable why she wouldn’t tolerate living another picture-perfect life that rots from the inside out. It’s taken years of development, but a trailer for Kidman’s new Hitchcokian thriller, Holland, is here. The film finds Kidman’s character, Nancy Vandergroot, living a cookie-cutter lifestyle as a school teacher in Holland, Michigan, where quaint interactions, dancing, and frivolity reign. However, it is not as it seems after Nancy uncovers a dark secret that threatens the safety of her routine lifestyle.

The plot for Holland is a wild one. It “involves secrets that lurk beneath a Midwestern town with a Hitchcock bent.” According to the film’s description, a dark secret causes Nancy’s life in Holland, Michigan, to unravel. “It may seem like we have everything together, but right under that surface, it feels like we’re being strangled,” Kidman’s Nancy Vandergroot says in the Holland trailer before taking her frustrations out on an over-sauced meatloaf. Before long, Nancy begins to suspect something is rotten in Holland, Michigan, and she will not rest until the truth is exposed.

It’s taken Holland the last decade to get off the ground. The project started as a screenplay by Andrew Sodroski, creator of the Discovery television series Manhunt. Initially, documentarian Errol Morris would direct a version of Holland, Michigan, with Naomi Watts, Bryan Cranston, and Edgar Ramirez. That story version fell apart until Fresh director Mimi Cave and Nicole Kidman stepped up. Joining Kidman for Holland are Gael García Bernal (Werewolf by Night), Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), and child actor Jude Hill (Belfast). Other actors in Holland include Rachel Sennott (Bodies Bodies Bodies), Lennon Parham (Minx), Isaac Krasner (Power Book III: Raising Kanan), and Jeff Pope (Interview with the Vampire).

Kidman is producing the film with Per Saari through her company, Blossom Films. In addition to Kidman and Saari, Peter Dealbert of Pacific View Management & Productions produces Holland. Kate Churchill serves as executive producer.

Mimi Cave’s Holland trailer speaks to me. I adore Nicole Kidman and love watching her unravel. She’s a master at portraying quiet and intensifying madness on screen, and I look forward to watching her bring dark truths to light in her latest film.

We’ll be checking out Holland at this year’s SXSW festival and look forward to sharing our full review.

Holland releases on March 27, 2025.