Horror TV Shows We Miss: More Christmas Episodes

Is 2024 already ending? What the hell?

Buffy, Amends (season 3, ep 10):

This episode holds a special place in the hearts of Buffy fans everywhere. Angel’s back from the dead and grappling with the why of it all. Haunted by the ghosts of his tortured past, he can’t help but pull Buffy into his spiral. Meanwhile, the Scoobies are navigating their own weirdness because, let’s face it, Sunnydale doesn’t exactly lend itself to peaceful holidays or any days. Christmas may already be an uncomfortable time for many, but throw in the Hellmouth and, honestly, it’s just another Tuesday.

Angel is, understandably, on everyone’s naughty list, but in this episode, he’s less brooding antihero and more tortured little boy. It’s always been hard for me to reconcile hardcore Angel with the guilt-ridden “new and improved” version we get here. (Much like Buffy’s baby bangs—which predated Gale Weathers’ infamous Scream 3 ‘do. Buffy pulls them off better, but let’s all agree: don’t grab the kitchen scissors during a menty b. We’ve all been there.)

For fans, Amends isn’t always about the pop culture references and one-liners—it’s about hope, redemption, and finding light in the darkness, even in the dead of winter. Angel’s torment and Buffy’s unwavering belief in his strength collide in an emotionally charged moment that captures the heart of the series. When Angel confesses his love but insists he’s irredeemable, their tearful exchange hits like a gut punch. Buffy challenges him to prove he’s stronger than his demons, to step in from the sun—or, if he truly believes he doesn’t belong, to burn.

And then it happens. The snow begins to fall unexpectedly, adding a touch of magic that makes an already perfect moment even more perfect. The snow spares Angel from the sun’s deadly rays, offering him a celestial reprieve and reaffirming Buffy’s faith in him. For one brief, magical moment, they walk side by side through the falling snowflakes, and everything feels, well, normal. It’s the kind of ending that stays with you long after the credits roll, reminding us why Buffy is one of the best.

Twilight Zone, Night of the Meek (Season 2, ep 11):

Of course, I had to include this one! What Christmas Horror TV list would be complete without it? It’s probably the first episode that comes to mind when you think of holiday-themed episodes of The Twilight Zone. Watching it this year hit differently, though. The speech Henry Corwin gives to Mr. Dundee feels more poignant than ever—a reminder of what the season should be about, especially in times when it feels like compassion is in short supply. There’s something timeless about Corwin’s transformation from a downtrodden, disillusioned department store Santa to someone who can bring joy and magic to those in need. It’s a stark reflection of how much—or how little—our world has changed since this episode first aired.

What makes Night of the Meek so enduring is its ability to mix melancholy with hope. It starts in a grim place, with Corwin drowning in his own despair, but Rod Serling doesn’t leave us there. Instead, he guides us away from the darkness, offering a tale of wonder, imagination, and the fragile yet enduring spark of hope, even for those who feel beyond saving. That outro with Serling in the snow just makes me miss his presence more than I already do.

The Haunting Hour, A Creature Was Stirring (Season 1, ep 3):

These kids are the worst. Honestly, I wasn’t even mad they were being terrorized by a creature. The episode opens with them tearing into presents, only to come across their parents’ divorce papers—arguably the cruelest way to find out about a split. Then again, after five minutes with these kids, are you even surprised? That’s the real horror here. However, this is all very classic R.L. Stine. There’s got to be a couple bratty kids, or teens, and normally, there’s at least one cool underdog to root for, but not this time. It’s just agonizing. Somehow, though, the creature does what their parents couldn’t—it brings the kids together. And in a bizarre, Christmas miracle kind of way, it even stops their parents from going through with the divorce.

And like many Goosebumps books, there is a twist. Turns out the creature wasn’t just out there causing havoc—it was working for Santa. Yep, the big guy sent it to make little Timmy’s Christmas wish come true.

Are You Afraid of the Dark, The Tale of the Frozen Ghost (Season 2, ep 7):

Is this a Christmas episode? Not even close. You guys know I will use any excuse to squeeze in an episode of one of my all-time favorite YA Horror anthologies. But it feels wintry enough to be a bonus addition, and how could we leave out one of the most talked-about episodes of the series? Everyone remembers the ghost of the little boy whispering, “I’m cold.” It’s all any 90s kid talks about, and while I think it’s sort of corny, it apparently scarred many of you for life.

Let’s not forget the hype surrounding Melissa Joan Hart’s guest appearance. For many of us, seeing Clarissa Darling cross over into the spooky world of Are You Afraid of the Dark? felt like a match made in Nick Heaven. Cue the Clarissa Explains It All theme song in the background. Hart brought a lot of attention to the episode, and for some fans, it remains one of their top three. I’m watching Tale of the Whispering Walls right now and that one is WAY more eerie! For me? It didn’t hit quite as hard as it did for others, but I can absolutely respect its iconic status. Was the main kid annoying? Yes. Was it funny when he did a double take in the mud puddle? Also yes. Creepy kids are always a reliable horror trope, and this episode is no exception. From Damien to Gage to Caillou, we’ve learned that small humans can be deeply unsettling. ALSO, why did I never notice that Nana was cross stitching an axe with blood running down it?

Creepshow, Shapeshifters Anonymous (Christmas Special):

This one’s not defunct—thankfully—and what better way to wrap things up? Directed by the legendary Greg Nicotero, Shapeshifters Anonymous is an insane holiday special based on J.A. Konrath’s short story, and it’s just as ridiculous and delightful as it sounds. If you’re already a Creepshow fan, you know the kind of chaos to expect. If you’re not, what are you even doing here? Pause, go watch it, and come back when you’re ready to talk about killer mechanical Santas. Merry Christmas, and see you next year—where I just might go full sci-fi.

Now, let’s get into it: Adam Pally casually holding his own poop in a spaghetti tub? Anna Camp transforming into a cat and licking herself? And a murderous, mechanical Santa who exists solely to eliminate shapeshifters, only to get decapitated by a furry? You can’t make this stuff up—except, apparently, J.A. Konrath did, and Greg Nicotero goes fully unhinged.

And can we talk about Frank Nicotero for a second? He plays Andy, and he’s criminally underutilized. Add him to the next season of White Lotus or something. This episode is one of the wildest things you can behold and I’ve seen a lot of things. I’m not sure that anyone expected that ending either. If you sat on a decapitated Santa’s lap, what would you wish for? I’m not telling.

Maybe next year we aim for Sci-Fi Christmas? Don’t get me started on Doctor Who. Rose taking her new journey with Ten, or when the end comes and the last face Ten sees is Rose’s on New Year’s in 2005. Or Doomsday or Journey’s End. I think that seals it then. Maybe I’ll be your Dark Explorer in 2025.

Until then my Cosmic Companions. Have an excellent Christmas and Happy New Year. I’ll be rooting for you.

