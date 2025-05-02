Hot Ted: Mean Girls meets American Psycho in comedy thriller starring Ariana Greenblatt, Billy Magnussen, and Ella Purnell

Ariana Greenblatt of Barbie, 65, and Borderlands, Billy Magnussen of No Time to Die, Road House, and The Franchise, and Ella Purnell of Fallout, Yellowjackets, and Army of the Dead have signed on to star in the “riotous” comedy thriller Hot Ted , which will mark the feature directorial debut of Saturday Night Live segment director Hannah Levy. Protagonist Pictures will be launching worldwide sales at the upcoming Cannes Film Market.

Scripted by Grace McLeod, Hot Ted has the following synopsis: When 16-year-old true-crime podcast enthusiast Zoe’s (Greenblatt) parents send her to Camp Shady Pines for the summer against her will, she’s the immediate black sheep of the Beaver Cabin. The summer takes a turn when their bunk counselor Liz doesn’t arrive for breakfast one morning, and Zoe’s counselor crush Amy (Purnell) tells everyone Liz had to leave for a “family emergency.” But Zoe doesn’t buy it – and is convinced that hunky counselor Ted (Magnussen) is behind Liz’s disappearance. Ted’s got all the hallmarks of a classic serial killer: he’s not on social media, he owns a van, and he’s a little too nice to everyone. But is Ted a murderer, or is he just hot as hell? It’s up to Zoe and the Beavers to investigate the truth: is Hot Ted really a serial killer or is he just, like… the perfect guy?

Magnussen is producing the film alongside Shane Andries and Anne Hollister for HappyBad Bungalow, as well as Javier Chapa and Phillip Braun of Mucho Mas and Purnell. Morgan Cano-Long and Robert Muñoz serve as executive producers for Mucho Mas. Protagonist’s Dave Bishop, James Pugh, and George Hamilton are also executive producing.

Bishop provided the following statement: “ It doesn’t get fresher than this—sharp, hilarious, and a wildly original spin on the genre. Hot Ted nails that chaotic, cringey moment when childhood fades and adulthood crashes in. With a killer cast led by Billy, Ariana, and Ella, this one’s got ‘instant classic’ written all over it. ” Magnussen added, “ HappyBad Bungalow is all about uplifting original, inspiring artists. We couldn’t be more fired up to back the razor-sharp voices of Grace McLeod and Hannah Levy in this refreshing project! ” And Levy had this to say: “ Hot Ted is a psychosexual thriller as imagined by virgins. Mean Girls meets American Psycho. This is the movie I’ve been dreaming to make– a reinvention of the camp comedy that speaks to being a teenager right now and always. “

