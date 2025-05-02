Horror Movie News

Hot Ted: Mean Girls meets American Psycho in comedy thriller starring Ariana Greenblatt, Billy Magnussen, and Ella Purnell

By
Posted 36 minutes ago
Ariana Greenblatt, Billy Magnussen, and Ella Purnell are set to star in the comedy thriller Hot Ted for director Hannah LevyAriana Greenblatt, Billy Magnussen, and Ella Purnell are set to star in the comedy thriller Hot Ted for director Hannah Levy

Ariana Greenblatt of Barbie, 65, and Borderlands, Billy Magnussen of No Time to Die, Road House, and The Franchise, and Ella Purnell of Fallout, Yellowjackets, and Army of the Dead have signed on to star in the “riotous” comedy thriller Hot Ted, which will mark the feature directorial debut of Saturday Night Live segment director Hannah Levy. Protagonist Pictures will be launching worldwide sales at the upcoming Cannes Film Market.

Scripted by Grace McLeod, Hot Ted has the following synopsis: When 16-year-old true-crime podcast enthusiast Zoe’s (Greenblatt) parents send her to Camp Shady Pines for the summer against her will, she’s the immediate black sheep of the Beaver Cabin. The summer takes a turn when their bunk counselor Liz doesn’t arrive for breakfast one morning, and Zoe’s counselor crush Amy (Purnell) tells everyone Liz had to leave for a “family emergency.” But Zoe doesn’t buy it – and is convinced that hunky counselor Ted (Magnussen) is behind Liz’s disappearance. Ted’s got all the hallmarks of a classic serial killer: he’s not on social media, he owns a van, and he’s a little too nice to everyone. But is Ted a murderer, or is he just hot as hell? It’s up to Zoe and the Beavers to investigate the truth: is Hot Ted really a serial killer or is he just, like… the perfect guy?

Magnussen is producing the film alongside Shane Andries and Anne Hollister for HappyBad Bungalow, as well as Javier Chapa and Phillip Braun of Mucho Mas and Purnell. Morgan Cano-Long and Robert Muñoz serve as executive producers for Mucho Mas. Protagonist’s Dave Bishop, James Pugh, and George Hamilton are also executive producing.

Bishop provided the following statement: “It doesn’t get fresher than this—sharp, hilarious, and a wildly original spin on the genre. Hot Ted nails that chaotic, cringey moment when childhood fades and adulthood crashes in. With a killer cast led by Billy, Ariana, and Ella, this one’s got ‘instant classic’ written all over it.” Magnussen added, “HappyBad Bungalow is all about uplifting original, inspiring artists. We couldn’t be more fired up to back the razor-sharp voices of Grace McLeod and Hannah Levy in this refreshing project!” And Levy had this to say: “Hot Ted is a psychosexual thriller as imagined by virgins. Mean Girls meets American Psycho. This is the movie I’ve been dreaming to make– a reinvention of the camp comedy that speaks to being a teenager right now and always.

Does Hot Ted sound interesting to you? Share your thoughts on this comedy thriller by leaving a comment below.

Source: Arrow in the Head
Tags: , , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor

Favorite Movies

The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes

Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
17,311 Articles Published

Latest Ariana Greenblatt News

See More

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Horror Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
  2. The Naked Gun (2025)
  3. Havoc
  4. F1
  5. 28 Years Later
  6. Jurassic World: Rebirth
  7. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  8. Superman
  9. Thunderbolts
  10. Final Destination: Bloodlines

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!

Grand Theft Auto VI, release date

Pop Culture

Rockstar delays GTA VI until 2026

Posted 6 hours ago
Rockstar Games has put a delay on the most anticipated games ever, GTA VI, with a new window set for sometime in 2026.