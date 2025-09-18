The Four Horsemen return with some new allies in the Now You See Me: Now You Don’t trailer

Lionsgate has now released a new trailer for the third film in the Now You See Me franchise, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, which is scheduled to reach theatres on November 14. JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray was in attendance and reported that “the new movie looks more significant in scope and scale.”

Original Now You See Me cast members Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher (who missed out on the second movie), Dave Franco, and Morgan Freeman all returned to reprise their roles for this sequel and have been joined in the cast by Justice Smith (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves), Dominic Sessa (The Holdovers), Ariana Greenblatt (Borderlands), and Rosamund Pike (Saltburn).

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is meant to reintroduce audiences to “the thieving illusionists known as the Four Horseman while introducing audiences to a new generation of magicians.” Here’s the official synopsis: The Four Horsemen (Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher) are back — to unite with a new generation of illusionists (Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt) for their most global, high-stakes magical adventure yet. Their mission: Expose the corruption of Veronika Vanderberg (Rosamund Pike), a powerful diamond heiress with ties to arms dealers, traffickers, and warlords. Aided by the legendary Thaddeus (Morgan Freeman), the two generations of magicians must overcome their differences to try and defeat their cunning and dangerous adversary, in this magic-fueled heist filled with the franchise’s signature twists, turns, and thrilling reveals — along with some of the most thrilling illusions ever captured on film.

NOW YOU SEE ME: NOW YOU DON’T is directed by Ruben Fleischer (Venom, Uncharted, Zombieland), from a screenplay by Seth Grahame-Smith and Michael Lesslie and Paul Wernick & Rhett Reese, story by Eric Warren Singer, and based on characters created by Boaz Yakin & Edward Ricourt. Lionsgate presents, in association with Media Capital Technologies, a Cohen Pictures production.

Here’s how Bumbray described the trailer when he watched the trailer at CinemaCon: “The movie focuses on a new team that idolizes the Horsemen. They team up with Eisenberg’s character to steal the Hart Diamond, as the family that owns it, headed by Rosamund Pike, funds terrorism. Dave Franco appears to have plenty of fight scenes, while Mark Ruffalo is mysteriously absent from the footage.“

When he was gearing up to make the movie, Eisenberg told Collider, “For me, the thing I love about it so much, having just read the script, it celebrates intelligence and it’s non-violent but exciting, and it’s so weird to see that because it sounds so obvious, and it sounds like that would be common, but it’s actually quite uncommon to have a movie that’s this franchise, this Hollywood-style movie that’s really just about teamwork and intelligence, rather than just violence.“

Woody Harrelson as Merrit McKinney, Jesse Eisenberg as Daniel Atlas, Dominic Sessa as Bosco, Dave Franco as Jack Wilder, Justice Smith as Charlie, Isla Fisher as Henley Reeves, and Ariana Greenblatt as June in Now You See Me, Now You Don’t. Photo Credit: Katalin Vermes

Woody Harrelson as Merrit McKinney and Morgan Freeman as Thaddeus Bradley in Now You See Me: Now You Don’t. Photo Credit: Katalin Vermes

Dominic Sessa as Bosco, Morgan Freeman as Thaddeus Bradley, and Isla Fisher as Henley Reeves in Now You See Me: Now You Don’t. Photo Credit: Katalin Vermes

Dominic Sessa as Bosco, Jesse Eisenberg as Daniel Atlas, Isla Fisher as Henley Reeves, and Justice Smith as Charlie in Now You See Me: Now You Don’t. Photo Credit: Katalin Vermes

Dave Franco as Jack Wilder and Ariana Greenblatt as June in Now You See Me: Now You Don’t. Photo Credit: Katalin Vermes

Rosamund Pike as Veronika in Now You See Me: Now You Don’t. Photo Credit: Katalin Vermes

Ariana Greenblatt as June, Jesse Eisenberg as Daniel Atlas, and Dave Franco as Jack Wilder in Now You See Me: Now You Don’t. Photo Credit: Katalin Vermes