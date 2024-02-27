Eli Roth is writing a horror film with Borderlands cast member Ariana Greenblatt

Last week, the trailer for director Eli Roth’s long-awaited video game adaptation Borderlands, which is set to reach theatres on August 9th, made its way online – and while talking to Entertainment Weekly about the trailer, Roth revealed that he’s currently writing a horror script with 16-year-old Borderlands cast member Ariana Greenblatt, who plays Tiny Tina in the upcoming movie!

Roth told Entertainment Weekly that Greenblatt “ loves horror, and we have a great idea, so we’re writing a movie together. That is an exclusive, nobody knows that. I don’t want to say anything about it yet, but she’s so smart I’m like, ‘Let’s write a movie together, and we’ll produce it together, and I’ll direct it, and you’ll star in it.’ ” Of course, Roth didn’t give away any details about the story he and Greenblatt are collaborating on. Roth is also busy writing a sequel to his slasher movie Thanksgiving with Jeff Rendell, who co-wrote the first Thanksgiving with him.

Ariana Greenblatt just made her screen acting debut nine years ago and has racked up an impressive list of credits, including Ahsoka, Barbie, 65, In the Heights, Awake, Love and Monsters, Scoob!, Avengers: Infinity War, A Bad Moms Christmas, Stuck in the Middle, and a couple Boss Baby projects. It’s good to know she’s a horror fan, because her father Shon Greenblatt did some acting back in the day and is best known for playing John Doe in Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare. He also appeared in Chopper Chicks in Zombietown.

Greenblatt is joined in the Borderlands cast by Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Edgar Ramirez, Jamie Lee Curtis, Florian Munteanu, Haley Bennett, Olivier Richters, Gina Gershon, Cheyenne Jackson, Charles Babalola, Benjamin Byron Davis, Steven Boyer, Bobby Lee, Ryann Redmond, Penn Jillette, and Janina Gavankar, who plays “a new, key character” called Commander Knoxx, someone who has not been in the video games. Jack Black provides the voice of the robot Claptrap. Here’s the synopsis: Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe’s most powerful S.O.B., Atlas (Ramirez). Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team – Roland (Hart), a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Curtis), the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap (Black), a persistently wiseass robot. These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other.

Are you interested to find out what sort of horror story Eli Roth and Ariana Greenblatt are crafting together? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.