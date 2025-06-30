Viola Davis and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to roll the dice for a reimagining of David Mamet’s House of Games

Would you like to play a game? No. Not Saw. I’m talking about the House of Games, with Viola Davis (The Suicide Squad, The Woman King, G7) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Candyman, Aquaman, Wonder Man) as the feature’s star players. According to Deadline, a reimagining of David Mamet’s 1987 crime thriller is in development at Amazon MGM Studios. In addition to leading the film, Davis will produce through her Juvee Productions studio alongside Julius Tennon, Melanie Clark, and Abdul-Mateen II via his House Eleven10 banner.

In David Mamet’s directorial debut, House of Games, a psychiatrist comes to the aid of a compulsive gambler and is led by a smooth-talking grifter into the shadowy but compelling world of stings, scams, and con men. Mamet wrote the screenplay with Jonathan Katz, while Lindsay Crouse, Joe Mantegna, Mike Nussbaum, and Lilia Skala led the cast.

Viola Davis’ latest feature, G20, featured the Emmy-winning actress as President Danielle Sutton. In the action-packed film, she uses her military experience to defend her family, company, and the world against a terrorist threat during the G20 summit. When Davis isn’t kicking ass and taking names as the leader of the free world, she’s wrapping production on Children of Blood and Bone, based on the teen fantasy novel by Tomi Adeyemi. Davis plays Mama Agba in the upcoming film alongside Damson Idris as Inan, Idris Elba as Lekan, Cynthia Erivo as Admiral Kaea, Chiwetel Ejiofor as King Saran, Lashana Lynch as Jumoke, and Amandla Stenberg as Amari, with Regina King rumored to play Queen Nehanda. In Children of Blood and Bone, a woman blessed with magical powers by the gods and living where you are forbidden to use them, teams up with a princess to summon the gods and bring down the oppressive regime.

Among Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s projects is Marvel’s Wonder Man. The 8-episode television series is in post-production, with Abdul-Mateen II playing Simon Williams, aka Wonder Man. In the upcoming Disney+ show, Simon is thrust into the world of superheroes as he gets his own powers, becoming the new superhero Wonder Man. Ben Kingsley, Lauren Glazier, Demetrius Grosse, and Byron Bowers also star.

What do you think about Viola Davis and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II leading a reimagining of David Mamet’s House of Games? Let us know in the comments section below.