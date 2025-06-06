House on Eden trailer: Kris Collins and Celina Myers star in found footage horror movie

Online content creators Kris Collins and Celina Myers, better known as KallMeKris and CelinaSpookyBoo on social media, have collectively amassed a dedicated audience of over 70 million followers… and now they’re getting into the movie business. RLJE Films and Shudder have acquired the world distribution rights to the found footage horror film House on Eden , which marks the feature debut of Collins as a writer and director, and will be giving it a theatrical release on July 25th. The trailer can be seen in the embed above.

In House on Eden, paranormal investigators Kris, Celina, and their videographer Jay expect the usual scares when they set out on their latest case. But after being mysteriously rerouted to an abandoned house deep in the woods, they find themselves facing a force unlike anything they’ve encountered before. As the night spirals into chaos, missing crew members and eerie phenomena hint at an ancient, malevolent presence watching their every move. Collins and Myers star in the film and are joined in the cast by Jason-Christopher Mayer. Collins, Myers, and Mayer also produced the film.

Collins provided the following statement: “ I’m incredibly excited to team up with RLJE and Shudder to bring House on Eden to audiences exactly as it was meant to be experienced – immersively terrifying on the big screen. With found-footage horror, there’s always an opportunity to explore fear through authenticity and immediacy, creating a uniquely chilling connection with the viewer. This partnership ensures that the scares we’ve crafted hit with full impact, delivering a cinematic nightmare that lingers long after the credits roll. ” RLJE’s Chief Acquisition Officer Mark Ward added, “ Kris, Celina, and Jason look to the found-footage greats and wear their inspiration on their sleeves to craft a wholly unique addition to the sub-genre. As creators fluent in the language of both the internet and the occult, they blend real-world savvy with a genuine love for the eerie and unexplained to form House on Eden, which will pull audiences down an immersive descent into folklore that feels both modern and mythic. ” And Senior Vice President of Programming and Acquisitions at Shudder Samuel Zimmerman had this to say: “ With House on Eden, Kris, Celina and Jason get to the root of independent horror. With a creative, DIY spirit and the ambition to subvert their own images, they’ve crafted something unexpected and most importantly, scary. We’re thrilled to help introduce them as filmmakers, and we’re excited for our members to see where House on Eden takes you. “

What did you think of the House on Eden trailer? Will you be watching this movie next month? Let us know by leaving a comment below.