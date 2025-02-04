The Weeknd, Jenna Ortega, and Barry Keoghan traverse a twisted Wonderland in the psychedelic trailer for Hurry Up Tomorrow

Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, known to many as The Weeknd, struggles to emerge from a different kind of maze than the one he eventually solved at Super Bowl LV in the latest trailer for Hurry Up Tomorrow. The psychedelic-looking thriller finds the pop star plummeting down a rabbit hole of deception, obsession, and wild nights. You won’t need to consume any tinctures or mysterious cookies to traverse this film’s Wonderland. Still, you could find yourself chasing a white rabbit into insanity as reality warps, becoming little more than a distant memory of stardom and stage.

Today’s Hurry Up Tomorrow trailer hails from Lionsgate. The upcoming musical thriller stars The Weeknd (The Idol), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday, X, Finestkind), and Barry Keoghan (Saltburn, The Banshees of Inisherin, The Killing of a Sacred Deer) and focuses on a musician plagued by insomnia pulled into an odyssey with a stranger who begins to unravel the very core of his existence. Trey Edward Shults (It Comes at Night, Waves, Krisha) directs Hurry Up Tomorrow from a screenplay he wrote with The Weeknd and Reza Fahim. The producers are Abel Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, Kevin Turen, and Harrison Kreiss.

Today’s Hurry Up Tomorrow trailer begins with a musician’s world turning upside down before we find him partially submerged and emotionally shattered inside a bathtub filled with water. As a narrator who sounds like they could be a vocalist for Enigma lulls us into a false sense of security, The Weeknd ascends to a stage in front of a fevered audience. In the crowd, we find a young woman named Anima (Jenna Ortega) who appears transfixed by The Weeknd’s talent and magnetism. After partying inside a fast-moving car, The Weeknd finds himself alone with Anima, only she’s tied him to a bed in a mysterious place. What follows is a surreal montage of madness with pools of gasoline, a clown with a chainsaw, roller coasters, contortionists, and a downward spiral threatening to consume The Weeknd whole. The Hurry Up Tomorrow trailer is a bizarre feast of sight and sound, creating an air of mystery that begs audiences to buy the ticket and take the ride.

What do you think about the Hurry Up Tomorrow trailer? Let us know in the comments section below. Hurry Up Tomorrow comes to theaters on May 16, 2025.