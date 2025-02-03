Hurry Up Tomorrow images offer first look at Jenna Ortega, The Weeknd thriller

Back in November, Lionsgate announced that they had landed the worldwide theatrical rights to the suspense thriller Hurry Up Tomorrow , the first feature film from Grammy-winning artist The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) and an extension of The Weeknd’s upcoming album of the same title. Hurry Up Tomorrow is the film’s score, orchestrated by The Weeknd and Daniel Lopatin. Now, we know that Lionsgate will be giving the film a theatrical release on May 16th – and they have unveiled a batch of images to give us our first look at it! Entertainment Weekly got the first look at these first look images.

Tesfaye is joined in the cast of Hurry Up Tomorrow by Jenna Ortega (Wednesday, X, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice) and Barry Keoghan (Saltburn, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Eternals). The film was directed by Trey Edward Shults (Krisha, It Comes at Night, Waves), who wrote the screenplay with Tesfaye and his The Idol collaborator Reza Fahim.

According to Lionsgate, Hurry Up Tomorrow is “the culmination of The Weeknd’s trilogy of studio albums, following the blockbuster hits Dawn FM (2022) and After Hours (2020). This third album represents the creative apex of the project, serving as the final chapter crafted with existential and self-referential themes and accompanied by visionary teasers that have set fans ablaze with anticipation for this concluding installment.” The official synopsis reveals that Tesfaye is playing a version of himself, a musician plagued by insomnia [who] gets pulled into an odyssey with a stranger (Jenna Ortega) who begins to unravel the very core of his existence.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Shults confirmed that Hurry Up Tomorrow is about “ an artist, you could say, on the verge of a mental breakdown. He meets this woman, and they go on this odyssey together. It’s a mix of psychological thriller and drama. I honestly feel like I’ve never seen a movie quite like it. ” A lot more quotes on the project, from Shults, Tesfaye, and others, can be found at the Entertainment Weekly link.

Tesfaye’s Manic Phase and Reza Fahim produce, along with the late Kevin Turen and Harrison Kreiss. It is executive produced by Jenna Ortega, Trey Edward Shults, Michael Rapino, Ryan Kroft, Wassim “Sal” Slaiby, and Harrison Huffman.

