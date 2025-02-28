I See the Demon: Jon Heder horror film gets a trailer ahead of film festival premiere

The horror film I See the Demon , starring Jon Heder of Napoleon Dynamite and Tremors: Shrieker Island, is set to have its world premiere at the Cinequest Film Festival on March 20th, with a second screening set to take place on March 23rd. With those dates right around the corner, a trailer for the film has made its way online and can be seen in the embed above.

Directed by Jacob Lees Johnson, who also crafted the screenplay with Davey Morrison and Martha Duzett, I See the Demon has the following synopsis: After seeing a strange object floating in the sky, Lucy comes home to a surprise birthday party with all of her favorite people. She’s overjoyed, but when asked about her day, she realizes she can’t remember anything about it. Her loved ones assure her it’s nothing to worry about, but as more unsettling things occur that only she seems to notice, they keep telling her to relax… enjoy the party… there’s nothing to worry about… we’ll take care of you… As the evening descends into madness, Lucy must discern reality from illusion, and who of her friends are really on her side. All of this will reveal the forgotten trauma Lucy’s tried to bury, and the secrets of a bizarre procedure she cannot understand. It’s described as being a “mumblegore sci-fi thriller.”

Johnson also produced the film with Jordan Augustine, Ashley Cook, Barrett Burgin, and Derek Romrell.

Heder is joined in the cast by Alexis Zollicoffer (Sympathy for the Devil), Mallory Everton (Studio C), Noah Kershisnik (9 Years to Neptune), Archelaus Crisanto (V/H/S/99), Dave Martinez (A Christmas of Wonders), Mac Steele Foster (Babysitter Must Die), Oran Stainbrook (Altered Perceptions), Halem Medina (Hunting Ava Bravo), Dminor (Proper Manors), and newcomers Maliyah Blade and Melanie Fernelius.

What did you think of the trailer for I See the Demon? Does this “mumblegore sci-fi thriller” look like a movie you would like to check out? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

The movie seems interesting to me, so here’s hoping we’ll be hearing some distribution news soon after its film festival premiere.