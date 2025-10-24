The Big Kill: Skeet Ulrich, Alicia Witt, Jon Heder, and more cast in slasher movie set to popular ’90s songs

Skeet Ulrich and Alicia Witt both had major roles in popular slasher movies that were released in the 1990s (those are Scream and Urban Legend), and now The Hollywood Reporter has broken the news that they’re returning to slasher territory with the new film The Big Kill , a slasher movie that will “pay tribute to Gen X” and be “set to popular 1990s songs.”

For this one, Ulrich and Witt will be sharing the screen with Jolene (Star Trek: Enterprise), Megan Suri (Companion), Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Pete Holmes (Woman of the Hour), Natasha Leggero (The Do-Over), Morgan Jay (St. Denis Medical), Trevor Wallace (Drugstore June), and Steph Tolev (Tires). Jolene was formerly known as Jolene Blalock and is married to Michael Rapino, CEO of Live Nation – and Live Nation Studios happens to be one of the companies behind this film.

Production on The Big Kill is already underway, with Todd Berger (It’s a Disaster) directing from a script by Emmy-winning Daily Show writer Daniel Radosh. As you might expect, the set-up is reminiscent of The Big Chill, with the story centering on a group of longtime friends and their families as they share a remote cabin following a funeral. When a killer starts hunting the group, the friends are forced to confront the darkest elements of their past.

The movie is being produced by Live Nation Studios, along with Mason Novick for MXN Entertainment. Ryan Kroft serves as an executive producer for Live Nation Studios and provided the following statement: “ Horror plus comedy set to ’90s music equals a resounding yes for Live Nation Studios. With this fan-favorite cast and phenomenal producing team, The Big Kill is destined to be a horror hit. ” Novick had this to say: “ Horror comedies are one of the toughest genres to land. It’s so important to deliver on both the laughs and scares. We’re so fortunate to have a cast that is both legacy horror actors and a bunch of really funny comedians, this way we have both great jokes and great kills. “

Berger added, “ When I saw Scream in the theater as a teenager, it blew me away because it was a slasher movie filled with people my own age, talking the way we actually talked. But then, over the years, I noticed something about the protagonists of slashers — they weren’t aging like the rest of us. So now, to get to make a horror comedy about fellow Gen Xers with kids and mortgages and ruminations on existential dread, and to do it with an incredibly witty script and amazing cast, is a dream come true. “

As someone who caught the theatrical runs of the ’90s slashers during my teenage years, The Big Kill sounds quite appealing to me. Does this one sound interesting to you? Let us know by leaving a comment below.