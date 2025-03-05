Avatar’s Sam Worthington to lead Netflix’s I Will Find You limited series based on Harlan Coben’s best-selling novel

Netflix’s adaptation of Harlan Coben‘s I Will Find You novel is ready to name its leading man as Sam Worthington (Avatar franchise, Clash of the Titans, Terminator Salvation) joins the cast. Based on Coben’s best-selling novel, published in 2023, Netflix’s I Will Find You is an eight-episode series and the first of Harlan’s projects under his exclusive deal with the streamer.

According to reports, Sam Worthington plays David Burroughs, “an innocent father serving a life sentence for the murder of his own son — a crime he didn’t commit, yet a tragedy he punishes himself for every day. When David receives evidence that his child may still be alive, he must break out of prison to find out the truth.”

For more details about the plot, check out this synopsis for Harlan’s novel courtesy of Amazon:

David Burroughs was once a devoted father to his three-year-old son Matthew, living a dream life just a short drive away from the working-class suburb where he and his wife, Cheryl, first fell in love—until one fateful night when David woke to discover Matthew had been murdered while David was asleep just down the hall.

Half a decade later, David’s been wrongly accused and convicted of the murder, left to serve out his time in a maximum-security prison—a fate which, grieving and wracked with guilt, David didn’t have the will to fight. The world has moved on without him. Then Cheryl’s younger sister, Rachel, makes a surprise appearance during visiting hours bearing a strange photograph . . . in the background, just barely in frame, is a boy bearing an eerie resemblance to David’s son. David just knows: Matthew is still alive.

David plans a harrowing escape, determined to achieve the impossible–save his son, clear his own name, and discover the real story of what happened. But with his life on the line and the FBI following his every move, can David evade capture long enough to reveal the shocking truth?

Adding authenticity to the project, Coben co-created the series with Robert Hull (Once Upon a Time, Alcatraz, Gotham), who also serves as showrunner for I Will Find You. While the series falls under Coben’s new deal, it’s not the first time his material appears on Netflix. Previously, adaptations of Coben’s Fool Me Once, Stay Close, The Stranger, The Innocent, Gone for Good, Hold Tight, The Woods, and the latest addition, Missing You.

While Avatar fans look forward to Sam Worthington returning as Jake Sully in this year’s Avatar: Fire and Ice, Worthington also stars alongside Theo James, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw in David Mackenzie’s upcoming action thriller Fuze. The movie, written by Ben Hopkins, tells the story of what happens when an unexploded WWII bomb is discovered on a busy construction site in the center of London. Chaos ensues as the military and police begin a mass evacuation against a ticking clock.

Are you a Harlan Coben fan? Is Sam Worthington the right actor to play David Burroughs in Netflix’s I Will Find You? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.