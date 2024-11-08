Ice Age 6 is in production with Ray Romano, Queen Latifah and the rest of original cast returning

Ice Age 6 is in production at Disney, with Ray Romano, Queen Latifah and the rest of the original cast returning.

It’s been nearly a decade since the last Ice Age movie, but Manny, Diego, Ellie, Sid, Scrat, and Baby Scrat are coming back for more. It was announced at D23 Brazil that Ice Age 6 is officially in production. Will Scrat finally get his acorn?

The audience at D23 Brazil was treated to a short video announcing Ice Age 6, with cast members Ray Romano, Queen Latifah, John Leguizamo, Denis Leary, and Simon Pegg returning for the sequel. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but fans of the franchise will doubtlessly be thrilled at its return.

Just announced at #D23Brasil: Ice Age 6 is now in production! ❄️ Ray Romano, John Leguizamo, Queen Latifah, Denis Leary, and Simon Pegg are returning for an all-new big screen adventure. pic.twitter.com/b0lCN3tew5 — Disney (@Disney) November 8, 2024

Ice Age was Blue Sky Studios’ first movie. It was cheap to produce and became a massive hit upon its release in 2002, grossing $383 million worldwide. It was followed by Ice Age: The Meltdown in 2006, Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs in 2009, Ice Age: Continental Drift in 2012, and Ice Age: Collision Course in 2016. Blue Sky Studios was a subsidiary of 20th Century Animation until its acquisition by Disney in 2019. There had been talk of a sixth sequel at the time, but the studio was closed down by Disney in 2021 due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. “ Given the current economic realities, after much consideration and evaluation, we have made the difficult decision to close filmmaking operations at Blue Sky Studios, ” said a studio spokesperson at the time. A short video was later released on YouTube, which featured Scrat finally getting his acorn and eating it.

In addition to the movies, the Ice Age franchise also spawned several shorts, TV specials, and a short series for Disney+. There was also The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, a spinoff movie featuring Simon Pegg’s character, a one-eyed weasel and dinosaur hunter. While the Ice Age franchise hasn’t always been a critical darling, it has always been a consistent performer at the box office and has legions of passionate fans.

Are you looking forward to Ice Age 6?