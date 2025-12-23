Illomen: Sol Rodríguez of Peacemaker stars in giallo-inspired vampire movie

Sol Rodríguez is best known for playing Mecha in the Nickelodeon Latin America series Grachi, Teresa Ramirez in the second season of Star Trek: Picard, and Sasha Bordeaux in the second season of Peacemaker – and now, she has the lead role in the giallo-inspired vampire movie Illomen , which Deadline reports recently wrapped production in Los Angeles. I know that title looks odd when starts with a capital I, so I should note that Illomen = “ill omen.”

Synopsis and Cast

This film marks the feature directorial debut of Nathalia Pizarro, who has previously written, directed, and/or produced a handful of short films. Pizarro also crafted the screenplay with Talar Baker and Alex Baumgardner, working from a story by cinematographer Brent Mata. The story follows a young widow whose life begins to fracture after a sudden tragedy, drawing her into a confrontation with a mysterious, century-old vampire.

Rodríguez is joined in the cast by Lou Lou Safran (Annabelle: Creation), Booboo Stewart (X-Men: Days of Future Past), Joshua Homme of the band Queens of the Stone Age, Cameron Cowperthwaite (Fallout), Bonnie Aarons (The Nun), Dax Campbell (S.W.A.T.), Tayler Buck (Superman & Lois), Fivel Stewart (Atypical), and Jesse Hughes of the band Eagles of Death Metal. There’s also a special appearance by The Black Lips as the OldBoys Bar Band.

Beauty and Annihilation

Pizarro says, “ This film was designed to be felt as much as seen. By embracing a saturated, giallo-influenced palette and a visceral, hands-on visual language, Illomen pushes classical genre into a raw, maximalist space between beauty and annihilation. “

Producers on the film include Brent Mata and Dax Campbell of HasBeen Productions, Nathalia Pizarro and Alix Brown of New American Picture Show, Megan Freels Johnston, Aimee Schoof, and Isen Robbins of Intrinsic Value (which we recently heard is developing the Stephen King adaptation Mister Yummy), and Max Neace. The plan is for Illomen to expected to make the festival rounds next year.

The blend of colorful, giallo-influenced visuals, vampires, and musicians makes it sound like this could be an interesting project. Does Illomen sound like something you would want to watch? Let us know by leaving a comment below.