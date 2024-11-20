In the Lost Lands: Paul W.S. Anderson’s fantasy action film gets a February release date

Back in 2015, we heard that Milla Jovovich (Resident Evil) was in talks to star in the George R.R. Martin adaptation In the Lost Lands , which at the time was set to be written and directed by Constantin Werner (The Pagan Queen). That version of In the Lost Lands never made it off the ground – but seven years later, the project was revived, with Jovovich still in the lead and her husband Paul W.S. Anderson (Event Horizon) taking over as director. Two years after we heard that In the Lost Lands was back on, it was announced that Vertical had picked up the distribution rights to the finished film. And now we know when we’re going to have the chance to see it, as it has been revealed that Vertical is planning to give In the Lost Lands a theatrical release on February 28th.

Scripted by Anderson and Werner, the film centers on a queen who, desperate to fulfill her love, makes a daring play: she hires the sorceress Gray Alys, a woman as feared as she is powerful. Sent to the ghostly wilderness of the Lost Lands, Alys and her guide, the drifter Boyce, must outwit and outfight man and demon in this fable that explores the nature of good and evil, debt and fulfillment, love and loss.

Jovovich plays Gray Alys and is joined in the cast by Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy) as Boyce.

This adaptation of In the Lost Lands was produced by Anderson, Jovovich, Bautista, and Werner, along with Jeremy Bolt, Robert Kulzer, and Jonathan Meisner.

“ With In the Lost Lands, we’ve created a movie with a completely unique visual style and storytelling that uses cutting-edge technology to bring the story to life like never before, ” Anderson said in a statement. “ So, it was always important to me that it be seen on the big screen. That’s why I couldn’t be more thrilled that Vertical is bringing In the Lost Lands to American theaters. “

When asked if the characters played by Jovovich and Bautista would be fighting each other, Anderson told Variety, “ Oh yeah, I mean you can’t have Milla and Dave in a movie and not have them have a go at it. It’s an adaptation of a George R.R. Martin story so you know it’s going to be dark and twisted and have wonderful characters. Because that’s what George does. “

