Interview: Dave Bautista, Milla Jovovich and Paul WS Anderson Get Into Their Sci-Fi/Fantasy Epic, In The Lost Lands

Science Fiction and Fantasy is a hard nut to crack when it comes to creating original stories. It’s why we often see adaptations coming from that space, as it’s seen as a far riskier genre. A higher budget is often needed to pull off the building of a whole new world, and when a production doesn’t have that, it can be a tough hill to climb. Paul WS Anderson skipped out on major studios and instead made his epic with the likes of Constantin Films and Vertical. While I don’t think it was a winning combination (check out my review HERE), I’ll never turn down a new fictional world.

I sat down with stars Dave Bautista, Milla Jovovich and director Paul WS Anderson to discuss their new film, In The Lost Lands. I’ve always appreciated Dave for his ability to just step aside and let a stuntman do the job, versus trying to be a tough guy so we talk about that a little bit. Having been a stuntman for 20 years (professional wrestling) Dave knows when to just let the professionals handle it. And with this being Milla and Paul’s Seventh collaboration, I asked them what works so well with their pairing and why they continue to take projects together. These were some fun talks and these are clearly some good people who tried their best to make a new sci-fi fantasy world.

IN THE LOST LANDS plot: A queen sends the powerful and feared sorceress Gray Alys to the ghostly wilderness of the Lost Lands in search of a magical power, where the sorceress and her guide, the drifter Boyce, must outwit and outfight man and demon.

