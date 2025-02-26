In the Lost Lands: Paul W.S. Anderson promises bone-crunching violence in his George R.R. Martin adaptation

Back in 2015, we heard that Milla Jovovich (Resident Evil) was in talks to star in the George R.R. Martin adaptation In the Lost Lands , which at the time was set to be written and directed by Constantin Werner (The Pagan Queen). That version of In the Lost Lands never made it off the ground – but seven years later, the project was revived, with Jovovich still in the lead and her husband Paul W.S. Anderson (Event Horizon) taking over as director. Two years after we heard that In the Lost Lands was back on, it was announced that Vertical had picked up the distribution rights to the finished film. Vertical is planning to give In the Lost Lands a theatrical release on March 7th – and with that date right around the corner, Anderson has promised that his film will deliver “bone-crunching violence.”

Scripted by Anderson and Werner, the film centers on a queen who, desperate to fulfill her love, makes a daring play: she hires the sorceress Gray Alys, a woman as feared as she is powerful. Sent to the ghostly wilderness of the Lost Lands, Alys and her guide, the drifter Boyce, must outwit and outfight man and demon in this fable that explores the nature of good and evil, debt and fulfillment, love and loss.

Jovovich plays Gray Alys and is joined in the cast by Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy) as Boyce.

This adaptation of In the Lost Lands was produced by Anderson, Jovovich, Bautista, and Werner, along with Jeremy Bolt, Robert Kulzer, and Jonathan Meisner.

Speaking with SFX magazine, Anderson said In the Lost Lands is “ an adult fairy tale with bone-crunching violence and horrific surprises. Looks-wise, it’s very different to anything I’ve done before. I really wanted to embrace the mythic fairy tale quality of it, so it’s an R-rated fairy tale, that’s for sure. The concept was just fabulous. It has everything audiences like from George’s work. There are the dark, interesting characters, and the surprising narrative reverses. This was a chance to broaden out that Martin universe and give [audiences] a taste of something that was both a little familiar but also a little fresh. “

Are you looking forward to seeing what Paul W.S. Anderson has done with George R.R. Martin’s In the Lost Lands? Let us know by leaving a comment below.