Influencers trailer: sequel to horror thriller Influencer is coming to Shudder in December

Six months ago, on the two year anniversary of the Shudder streaming service’s release of writer/director Kurtis David Harder’s horror thriller Influencer, it was announced that Harder had wrapped production on the sequel Influencers , in which returning star Cassandra Naud is joined by Barbarian‘s Georgina Campbell. Shudder had already picked up the distribution rights in English-speaking territories – and now we know when they’re going to release it. Influencers is scheduled to start streaming on December 12th, and a trailer has dropped online to give us a preview of what Naud’s character has in store for viewers this time around. You can watch it in the embed above.

Influencer showed us what happens when “a social media star vacationing in Thailand meets a mysterious woman, leading to unexpected and dangerous consequences.” Influencers moves the setting to the sun-drenched countryside of southern France, where CW lives a quiet, idyllic life with her girlfriend Diane, hiding a dark obsession with murder and stolen identities. During an anniversary getaway, they cross paths with Charlotte, a bold, alluring influencer whose curiosity quickly turns intrusive. When CW acts on a violent impulse, the consequences spiral out of control, and as Diane begins to suspect the truth, CW’s carefully constructed life threatens to collapse around her. Lisa Delamar (Survive), Jonathan Whitesell (The 100), Veronica Long (Billy the Kid), Emily Tennant (Influencer), and Dylan Playfair (Letterkenny) are also in the cast.

When the project was first announced, Harder provided the following statement: “ With Influencers, I wanted to revisit the themes of control and illusion, but from a new angle — one that’s more seductive, more dangerous, and more unhinged. It’s a film that plays with perception. Fans of Influencer will feel something familiar beneath the surface, but the real fun is discovering just how deep those connections run. “

Coming our way from Jackrabbit Media, Influencers is produced by Jack Campbell, Chris Ball, Taylor Nodrick, Rebecca Campbell, Micah Henry, and Harder. Jackrabbit Media will be presenting the international rights to potential buyers at the Cannes film market. Before Influencer, Kurtis David Harder previously directed the 2011 drama Cody Fitz, the 2017 sci-fi thriller Incontrol, and the 2019 horror film Spiral. He has also produced several films, including Still/Born, Fake Blood, Knuckleball, What Keeps You Alive, Harpoon, Z, Summerland, Superhost, and V/H/S/94.

Shudder SVP Emily Gotto had this to say: “ Kurtis has once again crafted a film that’s both sharply contemporary and deeply unsettling. Influencers seduces the viewer with atmosphere and aesthetic before cutting into something darker, smarter, and much more dangerous. It’s exactly the kind of visionary genre storytelling we’re proud to support. ” Jackrabbit Media CEO Jack Campbell added, “ We couldn’t be more excited to share Influencers with the world. Kurtis has elevated his vision in every way — the film is more elegant, more unsettling, and more twisted. We’re confident it will be one of the most talked-about titles at Cannes. “

Have you seen Influencer, and will you be watching Influencers? Take a look at the trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below. I need to catch up on Influencer because these movies look interesting to me.